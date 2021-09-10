Nov. 27, 1962 – Sept. 8, 2021

Timmy Herman Campbell born Nov. 27, 1962, and passed away quietly on Sept. 8, 2021, in Springdale, Utah. Tim was the youngest of seven children of Max G and Edna M Campbell. He was a happy child, full of life, and the apple of his momma’s eye.

He was always creating little businesses; as a little kid, he sold worms in a #3 tub to the tourists that were going fishing.

Tim loved Christmas and would make the longest list and would put it at eye level on the wall where you went out the door so you couldn’t miss seeing it.

Tim went to Hurricane Elementary School and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1981. He had lots of friends and would give a ride to any fellow students who needed a ride. When you saw the old Kingswood station wagon you could always get a ride from Taxi Tim. When he graduated his phone, number was still on the wall by the pay phone at Hurricane High School and earned him the nickname of Taxi Tim, for years to come.

He had a Z28 Datsun Car, and he liked tricky license plates like unleashed or C U BYE. Had a sticker on his cars that said,” You can’t be first, but you can be next.” Tim even let his niece Jenny borrow his car to go to a high school dance, she was thrilled, and it made him happy.

Tim worked for the Zion Shuttle and loved meeting new people from all over the world, he loved people and loved working with the public. he worked as a waiter at lots of places like Minute Market, Spotted Dog, Flannigan’s, Oscars, Switchback Grill, and others.

Tim was very creative and was looking for new things to make all the time like paper picture frames, jewelry, salves, and soaps. This led him to opening his own shop called De Zion Gallery in Springdale, he sold lots of gems, jewelry, drums, and collectables, antiques and paintings.

Tim loved Southern Utah and spent lots of hours in nature. He had an extensive collection of artifacts and had marked and documented a lot of areas where the items were found. He spent lots of days in his childhood with his parents and a Altoids can to put his finds in. He loved our local history, and the people of Southern Utah.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Sharon Yarbrough of Aurora Colorado, Jim & Peggy Clyde, Allen and Sandy Campbell, Eddie and Sharon Campbell, and Danny and Julie Campbell, all of Hurricane, Utah.

Tim was very witty and would do things that would make people laugh. He was a prankster. He could carry on a conversation with anyone about anything and afterwards one would always have some new thoughts to ponder. Tim never met a stranger; everyone was his friend. He lived by his motto: People will forget what you said, People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. He was known for the twinkle in his eye, and his big Teddy Bear hugs, everyone loved him, and he will be sorely missed.

Celebration of life at the Rockville Community Center 43 E. Main Street, Rockville, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. There will be an open mic and guests are encouraged to bring a story to tell.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.