3A/2A/1A football recap: Beaver extends winning streak to 30 games

Beaver vs. Enterprise, 2A state football semifinals, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — One month into the high school football season, smaller schools throughout Southern Utah are seeing mixed success across the 3A/2A/1A classifications.

3A

The Canyon View Falcons, which are now back in the 3A classification after being part of 4A’s Region 9 for the past four years, won their first preseason game on Aug. 13, defeating the Ogden Tigers at Ogden, 33-21.

The following week, the Falcons were shut out on the road by the Payson Lions, 23-0. Next came the Falcons’ home opener on Aug. 27 against in-town rival Cedar High. Although Canyon View led that game 20-3 late in the third quarter, the Reds mounted a late comeback to capture a 27-20 overtime victory and claim the coveted “Pick” traveling trophy.

The Falcons (1-2), who did not play last week, will open their 3A South region schedule Friday with a home matchup against the San Juan Broncos (3-1 in preseason).

2A

The two-time defending state 2A champion Beaver Beavers have won their first four games, starting with a 28-0 rout of Kanab on Aug. 13. The following week, the Beavers defeated the Cowboys at Grantsville, 20-14.

Then, on Aug. 27, Beaver traveled all the way to Marsh Valley, Idaho, where they edged the Eagles 21-20. Marsh Valley had a chance to take the lead after scoring on a 53-yard TD pass with 34 seconds to play, but the ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, and Beaver escaped with its 29th win in a row.

The following Friday, the Beavers defeated Summit Academy Bears in Draper, 33-31, with Cobe Carter scoring four of Beaver’s five TDs (three rushing and one pass reception).

This Friday, the Beavers host the Providence Hall Patriots (2-2), a member of the 2A North division. The Beavers will start 2A South region play next week when they host the Delta Rabbits (1-3).

1A

The Utah High School Activities Association’s latest two-year statewide realignment, which took effect this fall, saw the reintroduction of 1A football, with several 2A schools dropping to 1A for football only. Among them are Enterprise, Kanab and Parowan, all of which compete against Beaver and others in 2A’s Region 19 for all sports besides football.

In 1A football, however, Enterprise, Kanab and Parowan are all part of the six-team 1A South division, which also includes Milford, Gunnison Valley and North Sevier.

One month into the season, Kanab, Milford and Parowan are all sitting at .500 with identical 2-2 records. Enterprise is 2-1, with the Wolves’ only loss being Friday in a 7-0 defeat at home vs. North Summit on .

After losing its first two games, Parowan has seen its offense come on strong in its last two outings, both of which were at home. The Rams shut out Grand County 60-0 on Aug. 27, then routed Monticello 54-14 the following week, with quarterback Treven Yardley racking up big numbers in both contests.

In this Friday’s games involving 1A football schools, the Southern Utah teams are all on the road, as Kanab plays at North Summit, Milford plays at Delta, Parowan plays at Rich and Enterprise plays at Duchesne.

1A South region play starts Sept. 17 and continues for five weeks, lasting through Oct. 14.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.