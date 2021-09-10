Region 10 girls soccer: Crimson beats Cedar to stay unbeaten in region play; Dixie, Snow Canyon also win

Dixie High beat Desert Hills 1-0 in Region 10 soccer action Thursday, St. George, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As the first half of Region 10’s girls soccer regular season wrapped up Thursday night, Crimson Cliffs remained unbeaten in region play, thanks to a big win over the Cedar Reds at Cedar City.

Crimson Cliffs 5, Cedar 1

At Cedar, the Mustangs and Reds were still scoreless when a 30-minute lightning delay was called about 15 minutes into the first half.

When play resumed, the Mustangs went on a tear, racking up three goals before halftime to take a 3-0 lead.

“During the delay, we talked about a couple of adjustments that we needed to make,” said Crimson head coach Kat Esplin. “They just figured it out.”

With about 25 minutes left in the second half, Cedar’s Rylan Tebbs broke Crimson’s shutout with a straight-on shot into the net to make it 3-1.

However, Crimson was able to tack on two more insurance goals late in the game to secure the win. Brinley Meadows scored twice for the Mustangs, while Jantzyn Losee and Alex Blanchard each added one goal.

Crimson improved to 9-2 overall with the win, 6-0 in region play. Meanwhile, Cedar dropped to 3-7 overall, 1-5 in Region 10.

Written by St. George News/ Cedar City News reporter, Jeff Richards.

Dixie 1, Desert Hills 0

At Desert Hills, Dixie prevailed behind a second-half goal from sophomore striker Hali’a Pelton and the Flyers improved to 3-3 in Region 10 play.

Each of the Flyers region losses were one-goal defeats, and Dixie took region-leading Crimson Cliffs to a shootout the first time they met on the pitch.

“I feel like we’re doing really good and we’ve had a few that we could have won,” Pelton said. “We’re keeping our heads up and we can come back.”

After the game was delayed 30 minutes for weather, the teams played a scoreless first half with much of the action played at midfield.

Both defenses and goalies played well and scoring chances were hard to come by. Then, a little more than midway through the second half, Pelton delivered the only goal of the contest.

“I got a really good cross, and I just juked ’em and finished it,” Pelton said when asked to describe the goal.

Dixie head coach Crystal Soderquist said that while the Flyers have learned from the games that didn’t go their way, it’s fun to win.

“Absolutely,” Soderquist said. “I feel like this team has come a long way, and they are continuing to work hard.”

Snow Canyon 5, Hurricane 0

Snow Canyon moved into sole possession of second place midway through the Region 10 schedule after the Warriors beat Hurricane 5-0 at home.

The Warriors scored three times in the first half and twice in the second half to secure the shutout. Ashlee Harris led the home team with two goals and two assists.

Chloe Vowell, Sydney Nicholls and Paige Chris each had single tallies for Snow Canyon and Katie Merdes recorded an assist in the win.

The Warriors improved to 4-2 in Region 10 play and host Desert Hills on Tuesday.

Region 10 girls soccer standings (as of Friday):

Crimson Cliffs, 6-0 (9-2) Snow Canyon, 4-2 (4-5) Dixie, 3-3 (5-6) Desert Hills, 3-2 (4-6) Pine View, 3-3 (4-6) Cedar, 1-5, (3-7) Hurricane, 0-5 (0-7)

