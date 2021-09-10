Sept. 7, 2021

Donald “Bud” M. Mecham went to the big rendezvous in the sky on Sept. 7, 2021. He was surrounded by his loved ones who helped him transition out of this earthly life. He was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Melissa Vilma Montgomery and Donald Miller Mecham, and was raised by his stepfather, Max V. Tanner in Grouse Creek, Utah.

He was an artist, carpenter, teacher, storyteller, outdoorsman, selfless provider and master laugher. The list of his incredible talents and values goes on and on. He loved his family with every ounce of his being. He provided for his family with every dollar he earned. The world may never again know such a uniquely gifted man. He spent his adult life doing the thing he loved, making beautiful pottery for people from all around the world. It’s awesome to know that so many pieces of him will be found in peoples’ homes and kitchens for years to come.

He is survived by his wife, Malawna Mecham; his brothers Dick Mecham and Kerry “John” Mecham; and his 10 children, Tracie and Rorque Wood, Julie Mecham and partner Pedja, Matt Mecham and partner Leslie, Natalie Mecham, Andrew Mecham, Jamie and Brandon Haynes, Philip Vilone Mecham, Josh and Stephani Lyon, Jed and Ashley Lyon, Gabrielle “Gabbi” and Ashley Saverino, his first wife Patricia Vilone Powers, 24 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather, mother and father-in-law Avanell and Rulon Darrington, and his sister Kathleen “Sissy” Tanner, along with a pack of very loyal pets.

Bud was sealed in the St. George LDS Temple for time and all eternity to Malawna on Sept. 29, 1990. He served two years in the East Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he also served in the United States Army in Fort Lewis, WA from 1970 – 1971.

There will an open viewing for the public on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary located at 25 N. 2000 W., Hurricane, Utah. There will be a family viewing on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 10:30 am at Hurricane Heritage Chapel (1178 S. 700 W.). Interment will be at Toquerville Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.



There will be a live stream of the services from 10:30 to noon on Monday, Sept. 13 for those not attending. The link is: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCJZSePwwaYIsdEoolLJOi9w/featured

In lieu of flowers, please consider helping our family with expenses by donating to his GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/c3843e0f