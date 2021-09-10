March 13, 1963 – Sept. 4, 2021

Christopher Gerard Doetsch, 58, died Sept. 4, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 13, 1963 to Paul and Dolores Doetsch. Chris married his wife, Jill, on Sept. 1, 2011 in St. George.

He was raised in Wheeling, Illinois, and attended St. Joseph the Worker grade school and Wheeling High School. He spent more than 38 years in Wheeling before moving to St. George. There, he worked as a commercial sales representative in the automobile parts industry for more than a dozen years and was a star-performer at O’Reilly Auto Parts for the past eight years.

Chris loved motorcycles and cars and was enthralled with fast-moving vehicles since he was a small child. Once he arrived in St. George, he acquired a group of hard-core motorcycle buddies, who rode at least weekly to almost every corner of Utah, Arizona, and beyond, exploring the most remote locations. Their travels took them from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas, Zion and more – both off-road and on-road. Chris owned five motorcycles, each individually named.

He especially loved the “Big Dog,” a Kawasaki Ninja X-14. Motorcycles did not, however, overshadow his love of cars. Chris ran the Silver State Classic Challenge race in Nevada four times, in vehicles ranging from an El Camino to a Corvette, travelling to a top speed of 165 miles per hour. He also enjoyed spending time at home with his wife in what he called his backyard resort, swimming, barbequing and hanging out.

He is survived by his wife, Jill, and his step-son, Cole Ostrem; his father, Paul J. Doetsch; his brothers Paul (Jeanette), Mark (Renee), Tom (Sandy); his sister Mary; and a multitude of nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary in St. George. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Town of Leeds Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. Visit Pine View Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.