St. George man faces sodomy, sexual abuse charges for allegedly abusing 5-year-old

ST. GEORGE —A local man is in jail facing felony charges following an investigation into a report that he sexually abused a young boy in St. George.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began Aug. 17 when officers were called in to follow up on a report of sexual abuse of a 5-year-old child, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

The investigation revealed the little boy had allegedly been abused by 32-year-old Travis Jay Fritts of St. George.

The report states that on Sept. 2, a forensic interview was conducted with the child at the Washington County Children’s Justice Center, which is when the child described sexual acts the suspect had engaged in, as well as sexual acts the suspect asked the child to perform on him.

Additional interviews were conducted by police, and during one interview the following day, an individual told authorities the suspect confessed to the incidents and told the individual he was having a “manic episode,” even though Fritts had not been formally diagnosed with any mental illness, the officer noted in the report.

The witness also told officers that Fritts said he “belongs in prison” for what he did to the young boy.

On Sept. 3, officers made contact with the suspect, who allegedly said it was the child who approached him asking to perform sexual acts.

The report also states the suspect told officers he “didn’t want it to happen,” but he said he “could not stop” the child from performing the acts without physically harming the boy.

The suspect also allegedly admitted to another incident where he abused the child and repeated that he did not want to do it, but the officer noted the suspect said he abused the child nonetheless.

Officers also learned the incidents had taken place within the last few months at separate times.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility. He was booked into jail facing first-degree felony sodomy of a child and second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

