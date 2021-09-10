Jan. 18, 1964 – Sept. 6, 2021

Bonnie Kaye Vorhies, 57, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, in St. George, Utah, from a lengthy illness. She was born Jan. 18, 1964, in Ogden, Utah, to Billy and Ann Roberts. She married Randy Vorhies in Evanston, Wyoming on Sept. 17, 1988. They were later sealed in the Dallas Temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with two sons.

Bonnie loved her family and friends. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had volunteered in multiple callings and community service.

She loved her ceramics and painting, gardening, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was adventurous.

Bonnie and Randy spent many years in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, where they raised their boys.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her father, Bill Roberts. She is survived by her mother, Ann Roberts of Washington, Utah; husband, Randy Vorhies; sons: Brandon Vorhies of American Fork, Utah, and Riley (Cassidy) Vorhies of Provo, Utah; siblings: Sherrie (Kenneth) DeGraw of Green River, Wyoming, Robin Roberts of Boise, Idaho, Melanie Roberts of St. George, Utah, Billy (Acasia) Roberts of Kuna, Idaho, and James (Beth) Roberts of Weiser, Idaho; 13 nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and nephews. Bonnie was a very important part of each of their lives.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Fields 13th Ward Chapel, 1867 South Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery located at 300 Park View Drive.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website.