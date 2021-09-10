What’s on the Menu: Crimson Corner Café | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke has the best job. During one of his many trips around town trying different restaurants, he stopped by Crimson Corner Café with special guests Rocky Bunker and Coby Imlay to taste a blend of old favorites and new highlights.

Demke has visited the café before, so he knows what owner and general manager Steve Hurst is cooking up: fresh, amazing food. But Crimson Corner Café is constantly innovating and now offers dirty sodas. Add any flavor to the soft drink of your choice, like Dr. Pepper with a splash of coconut syrup.

Join Sheldon, Rocky and Coby at Crimson Corner Café in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The trio first dug into the Reuben, a grilled classic and one of Demke’s favorites. Lots and lots of corned beef, rye bread, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. It just begs to be devoured.

“Gosh, that Reuben slaps, and it slaps hard,” Demke said. “They do not go skimpy on that thing.”

Next up is another new item. The charcuterie board features fresh, warm garlic rosemary sourdough and classic white sourdough enhanced by roasted garlic butter and cinnamon butter dips and paired with scrumptious Beehive cheeses.

“I feel like it’s fancier than I’ve ever been,” Imlay said. “They bring out this big old board, they have all these different sauces. … I loved it.”

Most of the dough and bread on the café’s menu is handmade by Hurst’s brother John. You can find him right next door at Apple Valley Sourdough baking his masterpieces into the wee hours of the morning.

Aptly located at the intersection of 3000 South and Crimson Ridge Drive, Crimson Corner Café serves up traditional fare with a unique flair amid a casual atmosphere. Bright sunshine pouring through the windows lends a spacious, airy feel. And don’t forget the sweeping views offered by the rooftop patio.

Crimson Corner Café | Address: 3392 S. 3000 East, Suite A101, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-9904 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Website.

