Region 10 boys golf: Crimson Cliffs shoots 20-under par at Green Spring

WASHINGTON CITY — The Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team shot a team-record 20 strokes under par Wednesday afternoon at Green Spring Golf Course.

The Mustangs’ total team score of 268 was one stroke higher than last week’s record-setting effort at Southgate Golf Club. However, the Green Spring course is a par 72, while Southgate is rated a 71, making this week’s accomplishment a new team record as far as shooting under par, Crimson Cliffs head coach Cody Felts told St. George News.

Leading the way for the Mustangs was Lincoln Markham, who shot a 66, tying him with Pine View’s Kaden Koch for the best score of the day. Rounding out Crimson’s top four scores were Boston Bracken and Zach Felts with 67 apiece and Cruz Kirchhausen, who shot 68.

Pine View was this week’s runner-up with a season-best score of 289, just one stroke over par. Cooper Milne shot a 68 for the Panthers, while Brandon Roundy shot 75 and Brock Roundy had 80.

Next week’s Region 10 match is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane.

Region 10 boys golf, Week 6, Green Spring Golf Course, Wednesday

Crimson Cliffs, 268. Pine View, 289. Dixie, 298. Desert Hills, 307. Cedar, 311. Snow Canyon, 319. Hurricane, 333.

