Ironman 70.3 World Championship calls all local volunteers to fill a variety of positions

Volunteers support athletes during the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship, Ivins, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Washington County Commissioners issued a resolution proclaiming Sept. 13-20 as Ironman Volunteer Week. The cities of St. George and Hurricane followed suit by issuing their own resolutions also proclaiming Sept. 13-20 as Ironman Volunteer Week. The proclamations give emphasis to not only the need for volunteers, but also acknowledge the countless hours that have been given in selfless service over the event’s 11-year history.

The upcoming Ironman 70.3 World Championship, happening Sept. 18, is very different from the annual May race in that the St. George area was selected to host this, the “Super Bowl” of Ironman 70.3 events. The event will be the largest, most globally recognized event to ever happen in Washington County, anticipated to generate $10 million-$15 million in economic impact.

For the area, it will be similar in opportunity to when Salt Lake City hosted the Olympics in 2002. Overall, between 3,000 and 4,000 athletes are projected to participate and will bring their families and friends to Southern Utah for Ironman week.

“This is an opportunity for any organization, any business and all families to be a part of history,” said Colby Nielson, Ironman 70.3 World Championship volunteer captain. “With the event less than two weeks away, we encourage all to sign up through the website as soon as possible, so we can welcome the world with a world-class event. There are hundreds of positions that need to be filled, including volunteer captains and specific roles throughout the entire week.”

Approximately 4,500 volunteers are needed to support an event of this magnitude, spanning throughout the week, from morning to evening, up to and including race day. Specific positions include athlete check-in, shuttle attendants, banquet setup, aid stations, Ironkids, bike check-in, motorcycle course support, massage, packet stuffing, race day activities, bike handlers and many more.

All volunteers will be invited to a volunteer party after the race to be recognized with a meal, prizes and awards, as well as entertainment by the Rock Bottom Boys. Volunteers can register online here.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of a global event that few cities across the globe have the privilege to be a part of,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office. “You’ll be serving athletes from all around the world including gold-medal Olympians and the best triathletes in the world. This is an opportunity to show what our community is made of.”

Washington County has long since been recognized for its volunteer support of Ironman, evidenced by the many awards the race has received as voted on by athletes that have attended previous races.

For more information on the event, volunteering, community events, traffic impacts and more, visit Ironman.GreaterZion.com.

About the Intermountain Healthcare Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Ironman 70.3 is one of the most popular triathlon distances in the world. There are over 100 official Ironman 70.3 events worldwide. The race was designed to give athletes a more manageable distance so they could race more often. It quickly became the fastest-growing triathlon segment.

To celebrate the global enthusiasm for the sport and provide an exceptional and unique race experience, the Ironman 70.3 World Championship race rotates to a new location around the world each year. The race has been held in some of the most scenic travel destinations in the world, including Mont-Tremblant, Canada; Zell am Zee-Kaprun, Austria; Sunshine Coast, Australia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa; and Nice, France.

About The Ironman Group

The Ironman Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the Ironman Triathlon Series, the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Series, the Ironman Virtual Racing Series, the 5150 Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running Series, Ironkids, the ITU World Triathlon Series; premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and The Sun-Herald City2Surf; Ultra-Trail World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia; mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic; road cycling events; and other multisport races.

The Ironman Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic Ironman brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that “anything is possible” by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The Ironman Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across over 55 countries. The Ironman Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit Ironman.com.

About Greater Zion

Located in the southwest corner of Utah, Greater Zion is a destination that offers more than 2,400 square miles of adventure and inspiration. Zion National Park, the fourth most visited national park in the United States, is the premier attraction, but Zion is only the beginning. Home to the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship, Greater Zion is a world-class destination for sporting events, conferences and meetings. The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office is a transient room tax-funded entity of Washington County. For more information, please visit GreaterZion.com.

For more information on the Intermountain Healthcare Ironman 70.3 World Championship, visit Ironman.GreaterZion.com.

