Shirley Hunt Staheli

September 9, 2021

Sept. 19 1927 – Sept. 8, 2021

Shirley Hunt Staheli passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, 11 days short of her 94th birthday. She was born Sept. 19, 1927, to Jonathan Alma and Eliza Mignonette Bauer Hunt.

Shirley grew up in Enterprise, and as a 14-year-old beauty, caught the eye of a good-looking cowboy, Kenneth Price Staheli. They were married on June 7, 1945, in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with five children: Merril K., Charlotte, Shawna, Ross H., and Candace Marie.

Shirley was a gifted quilter, seamstress and homemaker. She truly enjoyed the hours spent on her embroidery pieces. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing in the Enterprise 1st Ward choir. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time playing cards and games with her family and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ken, who passed away Oct. 12, 1987. She is survived by her children, Merril (Mary) Staheli, Charlotte (David) Heiner, Shauna (Ray-deceased) Snow, Ross (Carylee) Staheli and Candace (David) Merrill; siblings, Elton Hunt, Jeannie Hunt and Garry Hunt; 18 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation from 9-10:15 a.m., at the Enterprise Stake Center, 80 South Center Street, Enterprise, Utah. Interment will be in the Enterprise City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website.

