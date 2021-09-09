DWR seeks info on pronghorn buck found illegally killed in Beaver County

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking info about a pronghorn buck was found illegally killed and left to waste in Beaver County, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a trophy pronghorn buck was illegally killed and left to waste in Beaver County.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the DWR, the pronghorn was killed west of the Sulphurdale area sometime during the opening weekend of Utah’s big game archery hunts, which opened Aug. 21. During the investigation, conservation officers determined the animal had been shot and killed with a rifle. The buck’s horns measured over 14 inches in length, making it a trophy animal.

“It is a shame that a buck as spectacular as this one has been taken from law-abiding hunters who were excited to pursue it legally,” DWR Conservation Officer Jeremy Butler said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing and wasting of this pronghorn, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers.

The DWR suggests contacting them in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact Butler at 435-310-0238. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed over 1,000 illegally killed animals valued over $387,000.

