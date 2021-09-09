‘Worse than you think’: Southern Utah sees record 15 deaths in 5 days from COVID-19

ST. GEORGE — Since the Labor Day weekend, 15 people have died in Southern Utah of COVID-19 – the most of any five-day period during the pandemic. The Utah Department of Health said that includes a 15- to 24-year-old in Iron County, though a spokesperson with the local Southwest Utah Public Health Department said it hasn’t fully verified that death yet.

In an interview with St. George News while attending the Tuesday groundbreaking of the new Cedar Breaks Visitors Center, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said his message to Southern Utahns is that the COVID-19 situation is more dire than they may think, but that he can’t do anything else to fix it. He puts that responsibility on Southern Utahns.

“It’s worse than you think it is right now, and it’s especially worse if you’re unvaccinated,” Cox said. “We’re overwhelming our hospitals, which is going to impact everyone. If you have a car accident, if you need your appendix removed, if you need an emergency room, it’s going to be tough. My message really is, please, please, please get vaccinated.”

Since returning to Salt Lake City from his Southern Utah visit, Cox has been meeting with several caucuses of state legislators looking into possible additional measures to quell down a pandemic that – as far as hospitalizations and deaths – has reached some of its worst levels in Southern Utah.

However, Cox said not to expect state government to come to the rescue.

“I can’t make people … if you’re not willing to get vaccines, you’re probably not going to wear a mask. We all have a part to play in getting rid of this and keeping each other safe. We’re so close,” Cox said, referring to the vaccine. “It really is incumbent on everyone to do more and keep yourself safe; keep your neighbors safe. We just desperately need you to help.”

For many late Thursday, especially those who work for an employer with 100 or more workers, that request to get vaccinated became less of an ask and more of a requirement.

President Joe Biden announced that the Labor Department will require all businesses with 100 or more employees to either have all of their workers vaccinated or being tested for COVID-19 once a week. Businesses not complying face fines in the thousands of dollars.

In Washington County, according to St. George Area Economic Development, at least 53 companies employ more than 100 people. The list includes Megaplex Theaters, Maverik Country Stores, Skywest Airlines, Walmart and the Washington County School District.

According to Cedar City’s website, Genpak is the largest Iron County employer that isn’t a governmental or education organization.

If someone wants to avoid the vaccination requirement and opt for the testing swab up the nostril, that’s been harder to come by of late.

“It’s a little more difficult to find immediate testing,” David Heaton, spokesperson for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, said.

Many testing sites locally still have two- to three-day wait times to get an appointment, and then another 48 hours to get a result. The main drive-up test site in St. George for TestUtah is now accepting day-of appointments again, though a person still needs to go through their appointment site and request a walk-up appointment.

It is still much easier to get a vaccination appointment. And according to the Utah Department of Health, 1,548 Southern Utahns received a vaccine dose Wednesday – nearly twice the amount that received one the day before.

Earlier this week, a milestone of sorts was reached, as the 100,000 person was fully vaccinated in Southern Utah. But at 40% of local residents fully vaccinated, that still isn’t a majority of people.

Heaton said despite the high mark of doses Wednesday, vaccination demand has leveled off from a bump in the middle of August. And there are many who are overdue to receive their second vaccine shot of Moderna or Pfizer to become fully vaccinated.

“Looks like almost 5,000 residents are almost two months overdue for their second shot so we would encourage them to fit that in soon for added protection.”

Even rural hospitals nearing capacity

The number of locals currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the local hospitals has been steady, but it’s a high steady. As of Thursday, the Utah Department of Health says there are 71 Southern Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19, which remains the second-highest of the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as of Tuesday, St. George Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit was 93% full with 85% COVID-19 patients and Cedar City Hospital’s ICU was 72% full with 68% COVID-19 patients.

And with all the hospitals in the state now trying to find any available bed for all ailments, even the smaller rural hospitals that aren’t handling COVID-19 patients like Kane County Hospital (66% full) and Beaver Valley Hospital (71% full) are nearing capacity.

And the local medical staffs that have been already taxed emotionally and physically have never seen as many people die of COVID-19 as they did in the last week.

Unlike the previous record period, from Dec. 9-13 when 14 locals died of COVID-19, many of these recent deaths were under 64 years old.

“Over the past month, the trends in deaths are mostly males, hospitalized and mostly split between the 45-64 and the 65-84 age ranges,” Heaton said.

The 15-24-year-old female in Iron County reported dead by the State Department of Health is still being verified locally, Heaton said.

Transmission rate high throughout Southern Utah

All of Southern Utah is now at a high level of transmission. With an increased rate of transmission, Garfield and Beaver counties moved into high on Thursday in the state’s COVID-19 Transmission Index, joining the three other local counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear masks in indoor spaces in areas of high transmission where physical distancing isn’t possible.

The CDC says masks absorb the water droplets the virus rides on, which keep the virus from transmitting from person to person. They are made more effective by the number of people who wear them.

As of Thursday, at least seven out of every 100 people in Washington and Iron counties is infected with COVID-19. According to the Georgia Tech Risk Assessment Planning study, which utilizes local, state and national COVID-19 numbers to determine the chance of being exposed to someone carrying the virus that causes COVID-19, a person right now takes a 50-50 chance of being exposed to the virus in a local retail establishment without wearing a mask.

There’s a 50% chance that someone without a face covering will be exposed to the virus at a supermarket or restaurant in Washington County with at least 50 people. That percentage goes up to 54% in Iron County.

Cedar City high schools seeing outbreaks

Both of Cedar City’s high schools are moving dangerously close to moving into the state’s yellow alert, with red causing an automatic “test-to-stay” requirement where students and staff would need a negative COVID-19 test to return to school.

As of Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health, Canyon View High School has 10 active cases among students and staff, while Cedar High has nine.

There also appears to be a discrepancy with the state health department numbers. For example, the Grand County School District announced at the start of the week that it was suspending classes for a week at Moab’s Grand County High because of 18 infections among students and staff. However, the Utah Department of Health said there are 1-4 active infections at Grand County High.

And there may be similar discrepancies with Southwest Utah schools.

A spokesperson for the Washington County School District has said that they are relying on the Utah Department of Health for their official numbers of students and staff infected with COVID-19. However, St. George News has learned that the individual roll sheets of certain schools – where a “C” is marked for a student absent because of COVID-19 – exceed the official total of COVID-19 infections for that school listed by the state.

St. George News has also learned that at several local schools, staff and administration members – from the principal to teachers to secretaries in the front office – have had extended leaves because of COVID-19 infections.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Thursday, according to Utah Department of Health)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 35,312 (7-day average of 131 per day, up 13.9% in last week)

Active cases: 2,245 (rising)

Washington County (High in Transmission Index): 636.42 per 100K rate in 14 days, rising

Iron County (High): 718.47, rising

Kane County (High): 621.35, rising

Garfield County (High): 356.37 rising

Beaver County (High): 402.38 rising

Hospitalized: 71 (steady)

Deaths: 321 (15 since Sept. 3)

New infections per day in Southern Utah:

Friday (Sept. 3) : 168

: 168 Saturday (Sept. 4): 169

Sunday (Sept. 5): 99

Monday (Sept. 6): 76

Tuesday (Sept. 7): 75

Wednesday (Sept. 8): 145

Thursday (Sept. 9): 185

Current Utah seven-day average: 1,431 (rising)

Fully vaccinated in Southern Utah: 100,692 (40% fully vaccinated, +0.6%)

St. George: 43.7% fully vaccinated (+0.55%)

Cedar City: 34.66% (+0.51%)

Washington City: 39.94% (+0.49%)

Ivins/Santa Clara: 47.14% (+0.47%)

Hurricane/LaVerkin: 33.67% (+0.55%)

Enterprise/Veyo/Springdale/Hildale: 39.04% (+0.38%)

Beaver/Garfield/Kane counties: 38.31% (+0.4%)

Southern Utah schools active COVID-19 infections (as of Sept. 3, according to Utah Department of Health)

NOTE: Utah Department of Health currently providing only ranges of the number of infections in each district, rather than exact figures

Washington County School District: 44 to 116 (rising since Sept. 3) Iron County School District: 36 to 72 (rising) Kane County School District: 2-8 (steady) Garfield County School District: 0 (steady) Beaver County School District: 0 (steady) Southwest Utah Charter Schools: 6-24 (rising) Southwest Utah Private Schools: 1-4 (rising)



Schools in yellow (In danger of moving to test-to-stay): None

Schools in red (Students/staff must test negative to attend): None

Top 5 schools: Canyon View High (Iron) 10 active infections, Cedar High (Iron) 9, Hurricane Intermediate (Washington) 5, Cedar Middle (Iron) 5, Pine View High (Washington) 5

