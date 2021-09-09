Hack your biology to look and feel better than ever with NAD+ therapy from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Stock image | Photo by primipil/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — In your quest to live a healthy life, you can make wellness a priority by taking supplements, eating a balanced diet, exercising and getting enough sleep. You might be doing well in these endeavors, but Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is excited to offer a way to do even better.

Now you can hack your biology and upgrade your health with NAD+ infusion therapy.

“NAD+ is creating the most powerful biohack of our time,” Prime IV Hydration & Wellness regional developer Heidi Neville said. “This emerging nutrient IV therapy is a holistic, all-natural solution for those that want to feel better, look better and perform better.”

NAD+ is a coenzyme that occurs naturally in every cell of the body and plays a pivotal role in reversing cellular damage and maintaining DNA integrity. It’s essential for countless metabolic processes and over 500 enzymatic reactions, but as people age, NAD+ levels decline, potentially leading to various health issues.

Living with depleted NAD+ levels is a challenge, both physically and mentally. Patients low on NAD+ may experience unexplained weight gain, brain fog, fatigue, depression, anxiety, insomnia and feel the effects of accelerated aging.

Neville said NAD+ infusions are the best way to restore vitality to the body’s cells. After all, NAD+ is required to convert fuel into energy and assists in other key functions like muscular movement, blood circulation, DNA repair and metabolic function. Studies also show that it helps with recovery from COVID-19.

Whether patients are looking for improved brain function, seeking to roll back the clock on Father Time or simply wanting to help their body naturally repair itself, NAD+ infusions promote greater wellness from the inside out. Regular NAD+ therapy helps heal cells that have been damaged by aging, oxidative stress, inflammation, toxins, environmental stressors and poor nutrient intake or absorption.

The myriad benefits of a NAD+ infusion include the following:

Increased energy levels.

Mental clarity.

Improved cognitive performance.

Powerful anti-aging effects.

Improved mood and mental well-being.

Better sleep.

Body weight regulation.

Enhanced athletic performance and recovery.

Typical IV treatments take about 30-45 minutes, but NAD+ is a much more complex therapy. Infusions last anywhere from 3-5 hours per session, maximizing efficiency to ensure patients receive the proper dosage within a set time frame. During treatment, patients sit comfortably in spa chairs and are free to relax and watch TV, catch up on work or even take a nap. Neville said NAD+ injections for a quicker option are currently under development and will soon be available at Prime IV.

Prime IV specializes in enhancing health and preventing illness through 100% absorption of vitamins, nutrients and aminos intravenously for rapid results. While only 20% to 30% of a supplement’s potency is absorbed by the body when taken orally, IV hydration therapy bypasses the digestive system for maximum efficacy.

At Prime IV, patients can build customized drips to suit their unique health needs and goals, from maximizing athletic performance and fighting the visual effects of aging to lessening the duration of colds and alleviating the symptoms of jet lag, to name just a few. Monthly membership options are available for added convenience and affordability.

Prime IV was recently voted the community’s favorite day spa in the Best of Southern Utah contest. This year alone, the St. George location has delivered more than 8,200 healing infusions and injections.

“I think the community is starting to realize that nutrition is very important,” Neville said. “Often, deficiencies in vitamins are what’s causing all of these different ailments.”

Everyone can experience the transformative benefits of IV hydration therapy in the comfort of a therapeutic spa environment at Prime IV. The spa employs a highly skilled and certified staff of medical professionals committed to every patient’s well-being.

If you’re looking to improve your health from the inside out and unlock your body’s fullest potential, now is the time to see what IV hydration therapy can do for you.

