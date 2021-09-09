Details released about newlywed couple found dead at campsite near Moab

File photo by katifcam/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A newlywed couple that was gunned down near a Utah campsite had told friends that they were afraid of a “creepy man” that was near their camp prior to their death, according to newly unsealed police documents.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found dead on August 18 near Moab in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. According to a search warrant that was filed to search their vehicle, friends of the couple told police that Schulte texted them about a “creepy man” that was near their camp who had intimidated them.

“Investigators were informed that Kylen had mentioned to her friends that if something happened to them, that they were murdered. Kylen had continued by saying there was a “creepy man” around their camp and they had been intimidated by him,” the search warrant states.

The two women were last seen August 13, leaving a bar in Moab, where they lived and worked. Officers discovered Schulte and Turner partially undressed with multiple gunshot wounds all over their bodies at a campsite, according to the warrant.

Schulte previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 435-259-8115.

