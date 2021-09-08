Region 10 volleyball: Pine View, Snow Canyon, Cedar all win in local action

ST. GEORGE — Volleyball action in Region 10 is just starting to heat up and a couple of teams are emerging as region leaders.

In action on the court Tuesday night, Pine View won a high-scoring affair at home against Dixie, while Cedar won at home and Snow Canyon won at Hurricane.

Pine View 3, Dixie 0

The girls volleyball team at Pine View High School is starting to hit its stride. The Panthers survived a chaotic first set and then pulled away to sweep visiting Dixie on Tuesday night 32-30, 25-16, 25-19. The Flyers challenged the home team from the opening serve and kept battling throughout the entire match.

“Dixie came out really, really hard with a ton of energy,” Pine View coach Jared Wilkinson said. “They haven’t won one yet and they wanted us to be their first one.”

Both teams matched intensity as the first set was tied several different times before Pine View secured the win.

“That was just about staying calm and sticking to our game plan,” Wilkinson said. “Once we were able to get through that one then we were able to really establish things a little bit better.”

For Pine View senior middle Morgan Bieker, the first set couldn’t end soon enough.

“That was intense. I didn’t know it was going to go that long, I didn’t think it was going to end,” Bieker said. “I was impressed. We’ve never beat Dixie like this. I was so impressed with our team to really push for it and really want it.”

Pine View relied on a balanced attack and an overall team effort helped them post the win. Setter Kali Lee disbursed the ball and got all of the hitters involved on the attack, finishing with 34 assists.

Libero Lexie Tueller kept the ball alive on several points, posting 15 digs. All of the Panthers hitters got into the action as Halle Wilkinson hit 12 kills, Alize Sargent had nine and Bieker recorded eight kills in the win.

“I’m just really proud of all of our girls. We have so many role players who do so many specific things that just help us out,” Wilkinson said. “It’s really fun to watch the maturity of the girls as we keep on pressing forward.”

Bieker said that Pine View’s goal is to win the region, and the Panthers bring the same energy they have in games to their practices.

“In practice we bust our butts to get up there and go, our whole practice is about intensity,” Bieker said. “I think we’re doing so good right now.”

Pine View saw its overall record improve to 8-3 after the win, including a 2-1 mark in Region 10 play.

“Their volleyball IQ has grown immensely,” Wilkinson said. “They’re able to anticipate what’s going to happen and be there, and make it look easy. That’s kind of the evolution that we’ve been waiting for for a long time.”

Snow Canyon 3, Hurricane 1

The Warriors won the first set 29-27, then dropped the second set 19-25. Snow Canyon secured the match win 25-17, 25-21 in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

Angie Georgopoulou led the Warriors with 10 kills. Mikelle Tauanuu recorded 19 service winners and Savannah Cheever had three blocks for Snow Canyon. Avery Thorkleson had 22 digs to lead the Warriors and Jenna Thorkleson contributed 30 assists in the win.

Cedar 3, Crimson Cliffs 1

At Cedar High on Tuesday night, the Reds dropped the first set to Crimson Cliffs, 25-12, but came back to win the next three in a row, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-21.

“That first set, we couldn’t control the ball,” Cedar coach Nicole Anglin said afterward. “It was too tight on the net and we couldn’t get an offense going, so that’s what we adjusted.”

“The second set was back and forth and back and forth,” Anglin added. “But we’ve been working on our mental toughness, and I feel that our girls did really well on that tonight. We talked about controlling our emotions and controlling the ball, and we were able to do that tonight.”

Sophomore Emery Harrison led the way for Cedar with 18 kills, while junior Ella Jones led the Mustangs with 15 kills.

Written by St. George News/ Cedar City News reporter, Jeff Richards.

Thursday night’s Region 10 schedule:

Pine View at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Crimson Cliffs, 7 p.m.

Cedar at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Region 10 girls volleyball standings (region record, overall)

Desert Hills, 2-0, 4-2 Pine View, 2-1, 8-3 Snow Canyon, 2-1, 6-6 Cedar, 1-1, 7-5 Crimson Cliffs, 1-1, 2-4 Hurricane, 1-2, 7-6 Dixie, 0-3, 0-11

