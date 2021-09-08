Community event in recognition of 20th anniversary of 9/11 to honor Washington County first responders

ST. GEORGE — The calm of a late-summer morning 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, was shattered when coordinated terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 — including 412 first responders.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the city of St. George, American Legion Post 90, the St. George Exchange Club, United We Pledge and other community organizations will hold a free event, “Remembering 9-11: Honoring First Responders and Their Families,” on Saturday at the Historic Town Square Park in St. George from 9:30-11 a.m.

“Our police officers, firefighters and paramedics often display incredible amounts of courage in various circumstances,” St. George Mayor Michele Randall said in a press release from the city. “We invite everybody to take part in this event and thank our first responders for putting their health and well-being on the line to make our community safer. I would like to see hundreds of our first responders throughout the county come out to this event to be recognized for the outstanding work that they do.”

Selected community members will speak, and youth choirs will perform. Prizes will be given to first responders and their families throughout the event. Kids activities will be available, including patriotic face painting, and the St. George Carousel will be free to ride that morning until noon.

Marti Bigbie, Commander of American Legion Post 90, said in the press release that because the attack occurred 20 years ago, some people have started to forget.

“We want to recall the sacrifices of those who rushed into harm’s way without a second thought and to recognize first responders from throughout Washington County who would not hesitate to do the same,” Bigbie said.

Southern Utah resident Jeff McKenna, author of the novel “Saving Dr. Warren — A True Patriot,” will have autographed copies of his book available for donations as a fundraiser for United We Pledge, a nonprofit organization that promotes patriotism. Through the book’s adventures, the reader learns about Sept. 11, World War II and the American Revolution.

“We hope this event instills in some — and reinforces in others — a sense of patriotism and fellowship among us Americans,” McKenna said.

For more information about Saturday’s event, visit the city’s website.

Event details

What: “Remembering 9-11: Honoring First Responders and Their Families.”

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Historic Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Cost: Free.