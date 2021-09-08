Sept. 21, 1929 – Sept. 7, 2021

Owen Lavoyd Bundy, age 91, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021. Because of the loving care of his wife Judy and the considerate care of Dixie Hospice he was able to be at home.

He was born Sept. 21, 1929 to Chester and Genevieve Bundy in Mount Trumbull, Arizona. He was one of 17 children, of which only 11 lived to adulthood.

He married Anna Lou Lang of St George, Utah, on March 28, 1953. They had five children: one son and four daughters. Anna Lou passed away in 2014.

He married Judith Averett of St. George, Utah, on May 16. 2015. They enjoyed each other’s company and had a good life together for a short time.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Chester; his wife, Anna Lou; his son, Glen; his son-in-law, Curtis; two brothers, Lamar and Argwen; and two sisters, Ila May and Nina.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, and daughters: Sharon (Richard Curtis Grisham-deceased) of St. George, Utah; Laurie Ann (Eric James Jones) of Enterprise, Utah; Merion Belen; Jill (Stacey Bettridge) of St. George; daughter-in-law, Pamela Jean (Glen Owen Bundy) of St. George, Utah; 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, St. George, Utah, will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 166 South Main, St. George, Utah.

Viewings will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 9:30 –10:30 a.m. at the same location, 166 South Main, St. George, Utah. Visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to get the livestream link.