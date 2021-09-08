Police: Driver running red light causes collision at intersection by Canyon View Middle School

Scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fiddlers Canyon Road and Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on Cedar City’s Main Street left one of the drivers with a citation and the other with minor injuries.

The incident, which happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Fiddlers Canyon Road and Main, involved a red Hyundai Sonata passenger car and a red Ford Flex SUV.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the female driver of the Ford had been heading north on Main in the right lane, while the SUV had been heading west on Fiddlers Canyon Road.

“The Ford ran the red light, striking the SUV on its side and causing it to spin around,” Pollock told Cedar City News at the scene.

The adult female driver of the SUV, who had four small children in the vehicle with her, reportedly sustained minor injuries and was later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The woman driving the Ford, who was that vehicle’s lone occupant, was not injured but was cited for failure to stop at the red light, Pollock said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately 30 minutes.

Pollock said the incident serves as a reminder for motorists to be extra careful of traffic on streets near schools during mid- to late-afternoon hours.

In addition to Cedar City Police and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper also responded to the incident.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.