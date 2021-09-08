Power outage in Southern Utah impacting thousands of homes

A power outage impacting over 5,350 homes in LaVerkin, Springdale and New Harmony was reported, Sept. 8, 2021, Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A power outage reported Wednesday evening is affecting thousands of homes in the communities of LaVerkin, Springdale and New Harmony.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Jason Lee told St. George News as of 6:20 p.m. that approximately 5,350 homes were without power in the these areas.

“All I can tell you is that it’s damaged lines. We are aware of the problem,” Lee said, adding that crews have been dispatched.

Lee estimated that the majority of homes without power are in the LaVerkin area, with approximately 3,200 homes affected. He added that New Harmony has an estimated 1,200 homes without electricity.

Springdale, which Lee said has about 950 homes without power, experienced the outage when power was cut off during the Springdale Town Council meeting. Video and audio feeds from the meeting ended abruptly when the power went out.

When asked when he thought power might be restored, Lee said, “We have no estimation of that at this time.”

