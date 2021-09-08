Fire erupts from $3 million home in St. George gated community

Flames erupt from home in Chaco Bench gated community, St. George, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire at a $3 million home in a gated community of St. George that erupted Wednesday afternoon brought out multiple fire trucks from the St. George and Santa Clara/Ivins fire departments as smoke and flames shot into the sky.

The fire, which was reported just after 2 p.m., sent dark smoke and flames out of the home at 2323 N. Chaco Trail within the Chaco Bench gate community.

Neighbors said the owners of the home are away on a trip to Europe, and while Gold Cross Ambulance is on the scene, firefighters confirm no one is home.

According to Zillow, the home is a 6,529-square-foot, six-bedroom home valued at between $2.54 and 3.88 million.

While the dark smoke had turned to mostly light gray by just after 3 p.m., occasional flames sprouting up among the firefighters on the roof showed that any handle the firefighters had on the fire was punctuated by spurts of flames.

This is a developing story.

