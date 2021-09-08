TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Sept. 10-12
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Desert Cactus Paint Night | Admission: $40 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Paint the Music Night | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Solar Party | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Snake Awareness | Admission: $160 | Location: WOOF! Center for Active Pets, 3199 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Pride Comedy Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Disney’s High School Musical | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Junior Ranger Family Night | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | smART Saturday Art Class | Admission: $3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Pride Family Night | Admission: Free | Location: Pine View Park, 2050 S. Alveo Drive, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 1-7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST | CasaBlanca Rib Fest | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | KSL Classifieds Garage Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Local Day of Service and Remembrance | Admission: Free | Location: Iron County Care & Share, 222 W. 900 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Saturday on the Farm | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 9-11:30 p.m. | Live Voltage AC/DC Tribute Show | Admission: $20 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | kicking GIANTS | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | 9/11 Concert Benefiting Veteran Suicide Prevention | Admission: $15 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Southern Utah Strings | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Black Sabbatical | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Distortion | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Heritage Days | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m. | Remembering 9/11: Honoring First Responders and Their Families | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 9/11 First Responders Memorial Poker Run & Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | SOAKED! | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Burgers, Bands & Bikes | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. PST | Remember 9/11 Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Night with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday through Saturday, all day | Sand Hollow Leavitt Group Open | Admission: $750-$850 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | The Great American Stampede Rodeo | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: Cross Hollows Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollow Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to noon | Kokopelli Triathlon | Admission: $105-$160 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pride Lake Day | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
