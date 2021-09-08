‘Eat well, feel well’: Experience health-conscious gourmet cuisine at Canyon Breeze Restaurant

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Known for its spectacular views, spacious outdoor patio and cozy indoor fireplace, Canyon Breeze Restaurant at Red Mountain Resort offers patrons an experience of casual Southwestern elegance seven days a week.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner each day, along with a new Sunday brunch, Canyon Breeze is a year-round favorite of locals and visitors alike. The restaurant serves guests with a health-conscious food philosophy that offers abundant flavor and variety without any guilt.

“The portions are wellness-inspired,” said Tracey Welsh, general manager of Red Mountain Resort. “You’re not going to walk away feeling overindulged.”

Located within Red Mountain Resort, an adventure and wellness destination at the doorstep of Snow Canyon State Park, Canyon Breeze features thoughtfully prepared meals that Welsh said can’t be found anywhere else in the area. The chefs use only clean, whole ingredients including local pasture-raised beef, fresh herbs from the on-site garden and seasonal fruits and vegetables. All desserts and baked goods are made from scratch daily.

The wellness experts at Red Mountain Resort believe the key to optimal health is a mixture of physical adventure, stress reduction and healthy cuisine. All entrées offer the freshest, highest-quality ingredients available and are generally under 600 calories.

The exceptionally talented culinary staff is led by executive chef Chad Luethje, whom Welsh said is highly particular about the items that go into each and every dish. Luethje returned to the Canyon Breeze kitchen in 2008, bringing more than 25 years of experience at luxury resorts.

Canyon Breeze also recently welcomed executive sous chef Eric Lujan to the team. A native of Peru, Lujan traveled the world working in restaurants and on cruise ships. He has completed a master’s program in culinary arts and gastronomy.

Menu items, including desserts, rotate seasonally to mirror shifts in the natural world and the availability of fresh products. And with every meal being made from scratch, the chefs can easily modify their recipes to accommodate gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian diets.

Breakfast (offered from 6:30-9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) are served buffet-style, while dinner (5:30-8 p.m.) is seated dining with a menu; reservations are highly recommended. Guests enjoy live music from local artists Luke Randall and Mike & Elaine on Saturday and Sunday evenings as well as during Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Welsh said both musicians have been a nice complement to the restaurant atmosphere and that they are “open to playing what our guests are asking for.”

The restaurant’s wine and beer license allows them to offer classic brunch cocktails like mimosas and bloody marys. If you’re looking for a quick bite, the Canyon Counter offers lighter fare to go along with specialty drinks and coffees.

Welsh highlighted the restaurant’s proximity to Tuacahn Center for the Arts as the perfect place to eat before catching a show. Canyon Breeze offers the largest outdoor dining space in Southern Utah, and it’s pet-friendly.

“And there’s plenty of parking, which isn’t the case for a lot of restaurants in St. George,” she added.

Blended naturally into a landscape of vivid red rock cliffs and canyons just outside St. George, Red Mountain Resort offers everything guests need to relax, renew and rediscover their passion for adventure and wellness. The native desert landscape surrounding the 55-acre resort and its easily-accessible-yet-secluded location lend a sense of tranquility to all who visit. The restaurant, as well as the Sagestone Spa & Salon and Red Mountain Outfitters boutique, are open to the public seven days a week.

Discover gourmet cuisine with a health-inspired approach at Canyon Breeze. Make a reservation online or by calling 435-652-5728.

Red Mountain Resort | Address: 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins | Telephone: 877-246-4453 | Website.

