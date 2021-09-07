Aug. 1, 1938 – Sept. 3, 2021

Ronald George Smith passed away on Friday Sept. 3, 2021. After a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia in St. George, Utah.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith (Riley); his five children: Jody (Richard) Bangerter, Ron (Linda) Smith, Jeff Smith, Dave Smith, and Sherrie (Steve) Olson, and his brother, William V. Smith. He is predeceased by his parents, William S. and Dorothy C. Smith; brother, Gary Sharp Smith; and grandson, Greg Smith.

Ron was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 1, 1938 to George Vincent and Dorothy Clausing. Later adopted by William Sharp Smith. He married Carolyn Riley on Aug. 22, 1958 and were married for 63 years. Later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity on Feb. 20, 1975. They had five wonderfully children whom he loved with all his heart and 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Ronald worked at Utah Saw Works, where he sharpened saws during high school. He then worked at Utah Kennecott Copper for almost 35 years as a carpenter in the refinery. He then retired from Kennecott and moved to St. George Utah with his wife. He worked for Washington County School District at Dixie Downs Elementary and then retired Nov. 17, 2000, where they had a Mr. Smith Day to honor him.

Ron was a devoted husband and father. He served in the Air National Guard of Utah, where he received an Honorable Discharge on Feb. 5, 1959. He then served in the United States Air Force as Airman Third Class and received an Honorable Discharge on April 29, 1962.

He enjoyed working on “Peaches-n-Cream” a 1956 Ford Fairlane he restored. He often took Peaches-n-Cream to many car shows, parades, and won countless awards. He loved to go out shooting his collection of guns. He was a hard worker and problem-solver he always had to be doing something or fixing something (even when something was not broken).

He held many church callings and served with happiness and diligence to all. His most important love was his family, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On behalf of the family, we want to thank everyone that has helped over the past few years with Ron’s Parkinson’s and Dementia. The help was truly amazing and such a blessing especially over the last two weeks. We have received countless phone calls, texts, flowers, meals, visits, and thoughts and prayers. They have been so comforting during this difficult time and have been a reminder of the impact that Ron had on so many others and what the type of person he was.

Funeral will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the River Ridge Ward Chapel, 2434 E. Riverside Dr, St. George, Utah, 84790. Visitations will be Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, 84770, and Friday, prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.