July 26, 1946 – Sept. 3 2021

Mary Dawn Dockstader Johnson passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, peacefully at her home in Bonners Ferry, Idaho at the age of 75 years. She was born July 26, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Theral Ray Dockstader and Bertha May Christensen Dockstader.

Mary grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, later moving to Short Creek, Arizona. She married John Barlow Johnson and together they moved to Canada for three years. They moved back to Short Creek where she resided for the bulk of her life. She moved to Idaho in her later years to be closer to her children.

Everyone loved her excellent cooking! She enjoyed being with the children and making them special treats. She was famous far and wide for her candy-making, fudge and patience. She was a professional seamstress and spent many years sewing for several big companies. She enjoyed making custom winter vests and boy’s/men’s shirts for everyone and was always offering them to people.

She leaves behind her loving husband, John B. Johnson, 13 children, four sisters and two brothers. She never lost a chance to tell almost anyone she saw that she had nine sons and seven daughters and a host of stepchildren and grandchildren. She loved, bossed and cared for many as her very own. She is preceded in death by her parents and three sons.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. at the Holm Heritage Building, 1055 Carling Street, Hildale, Utah.

The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Holm Heritage Building.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign Mary’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com