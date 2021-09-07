Oct. 29, 1944 – Sept. 2, 2021

Marvin Isaac Wyler Sr., 76, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness Thursday morning on Sept. 2, 2021.

Marvin was born on Oct. 29, 1944, in Payson, Utah, to William Edward Chatwin Sr. and Dorothy Mae Wyler Chatwin. He was adopted and raised by Henry Wyler and Elberta Chatwin Wyler.

Marvin was a shining example to those around him and a firm believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He had steadfast morals, unwavering faith, and enough love to fill any room. His greatest joy was caring for his family.

We will all remember him as having the brightest smile when anyone came to visit. He loved long hugs. Seeing the joy it brought to his eyes would make his loved ones want to just keep hugging.

He always wanted those who visited to feel welcome and especially to make sure they knew where all the food was.

Marvin attended the Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah, graduating with the Class of ’62. He was a gifted student and received multiple scholarships but he felt several promptings to instead “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and all else will be added to you.”

After graduating, he answered the call for a two year mission to Short Creek where, under the direction of Edson P. Jessop Sr., he helped build the community. A short time later, he and his family were called on a mission to manage the Short Creek Community Garden and Cannery which they tirelessly did with all their hearts for over 20 years and in so doing helped provide for the community they so dearly loved. He ran a family business, Marvin Wyler Stucco, which operated throughout Utah and Arizona.

His love was infectious and will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

Thank you Marvin, for sharing your light and life with the world. May you rest in peace and continue to guide us with your memory.

Marvin is survived by two loving wives Susan Lorena (Lorie) Thomas Wyler and Charlet (Charlette Anne) Young Chatwin. He is survived by his children Isaac, Zina, LeighAnn, Ross, Margo, Stefen, Marvena, Craig, Afton, Lucinda, David, Zelpha, Troy, Ray, Roger, Steven, Marsha, Laree, Chris, Cecelia, Nycia, Vaughn, Jonathan, Charnell, Maralee, Dorothy, Deanna, Esther, Jolynne, Roylee, Diamona, Nathaniel, William and Parley. He is also survived by his sister, Irene Brock.

He has 202 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Chatwin Sr., Margaret Melvina Jerman Chatwin, Lula Jerman Chatwin, and Dorothy Mae Wyler Chatwin. He was also preceded in death by his adopted parents, Henry Wyler and Elberta Chatwin Wyler. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Larelda, Elberta, Maretta, Zola, Cleon, Charles, Edward Jr., Leora and Leonard. He was preceded in death by his third wife, Esther Young Chatwin, and his fourth wife, married for time, Dena Zitting Young.

Many of Dena’s children from a previous marriage considered Marvin a father especially Carl, Marion, Verlin, Lawrence and Joseph.

A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. at the Holm Memorial Building. A funeral will be held Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Holm Memorial Building. Interment will be at the Isaac W. Carling Memorial Park following the funeral.

All are welcome to attend dinner and a tribute program for Marvin Wyler at 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Cottonwood Park.

All of your love, thoughts, and kindness are greatly appreciated.

“But charity is the pure love of Christ, and it endureth forever; and whoso is found possessed of it at the last day, it shall be well with him.” – Moroni -7

Addresses

Holm Memorial Building 1055 North Carling Street, Hildale, Utah

Viewing 5-9 p.m., Friday Sept 10. Funeral 2 p.m., Saturday Sept 11.

Isaac W. Carling Memorial Park 320 E. Township Avenue, Colorado City, Arizona.

Internment Saturday Sept. 11. (Google-maps: use the name instead of the address).

Cottonwood Park 120 E Academy Avenue, Colorado City, Arizona.

Tribute Program 6-8 p.m., Saturday Sept. 11. (Google-maps: use the name instead of the address)

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Marvin’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.