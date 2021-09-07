Sept. 6, 2021

Leon and Warda Lewis passed from this world together, to continue their eternal journey, on the morning of Sept. 6, 2021, as the result of a car accident. Leon Lewis was born on Jan. 9, 1935, in Marion, Utah, to Emery Lambert Lewis and Emma Hoyt Lewis. He was the third of their six children. He grew up in Marion, where he developed a great love for animals and farm work, in the family dairy business.

He met his wife while she was attending Utah State College in Logan, Utah. He proposed on their second date, but she taught school for a year in Las Vegas before they were married. They married on Sept. 18, 1959, in the St. George Temple.

Warda Ann Hirschi was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in Rockville, Utah, to Daniel Alma Hirschi and Myrtle Ann Dalton Hirschi. She was fourth of their five children. She grew up in Rockville, and soon after their marriage she returned with Leon to make their home there. She taught school in Hurricane for several years, and later worked for Zions Bank for 15 years in Springdale. Leon taught grades fourth through sixth while serving as principal of Springdale Elementary for 31 years.

He had a close connection to his students and was thrilled when he received calls and visits from them over the years. He spent many summers as a Naturalist in Zion, he enjoyed giving the evening programs at the campgrounds and introducing visitors to the park. Leon always had a cow to milk, a few cattle, horses, chickens, and often pigs on his ranch. No animal ever came to the LL Ranch without a name and a mention in his record book.

The ranch was a source of much fun for their 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a good education on the value of work for their four children: Vicki Ann (Ken Green), Vauna Vee (Richard Wolff), Rocky (Sheri), and VaNeta (Mike Shannon). They left a legacy of faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ and were blessed to serve in many ways in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They are preceded in death by everyone who died before them and survived by those still living. They were loved by many and are grateful to many kind friends and relatives who made this life a joy to them.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Springdale LDS Chapel, 1584 Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale, Utah, 84767. A viewing will be held at the same location prior to services from noon to 1:45 p.m. Burial will take place at the Rockville Cemetery.