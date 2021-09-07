Sept. 3, 2021

Gary Fred Miller beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep while suffering with Alzheimer’s. He quickly declined after a fall that broke his hip. Three days later he passed in the early morning of Friday, Sept. 3 in his home surrounded by his loving wife and eight children. He will be deeply missed by so many that he touched with his love, generosity and example.

Gary centered his life on nurturing his family and extending Christ-like service to others. He and his sweetheart, Farrelyn, were lovingly devoted to raising their eight children and took great care to ensure they were taught and nurtured in the gospel of Jesus Christ. No person was more important to him than his beloved, Farrelyn. To those who knew them, their love and devotion was evident and an inspiration to all.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in April 17, 1947 to Glen and Vivian Miller, he was the fourth oldest of eight children. He grew up in Bountiful, Utah, and enjoyed playing baseball and football for Bountiful High School and played for the football state championship his senior year.

Following high school, Gary valiantly served in the Uruguay/Paraguay mission from 1966-1968. He attended college at Utah State, BYU, and U of U where he majored in business management. In 1971, while having knee surgery from a football injury, he couldn’t resist his beautiful nurse with the long, black hair. Within six months they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 6, 1971.

In 1975, they moved to California after the birth of their third child. Gary began working in the floral industry at Venco Nursery in Oxnard. Not knowing the difference between a fern and a chrysanthemum when he began, he quickly learned the business he loved so much and became the owner five years later, renaming it Milgro Nursery.

He soon became one of the largest potted plant growers in the country, expanding the business into other locations including Santa Barbara, California, Nipomo, California, Moorpark, California, along with another greenhouse operation in Newcastle, Utah. He was well known, loved and respected within the floral industry. He passed down this great legacy to his children.

Gary was deeply committed to service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to be bishop of the newly formed Camarillo 5th Ward and served there for six years with a special love for all the members, especially the youth. In 1995, he was called by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland to be the stake president of the Camarillo, California Stake and faithfully served for nine years. His dedication and love for the members of the stake was very evident through their love and respect for him. Following

a move to St. George Utah he was called to serve as the mission president of the Texas, McAllen Mission. He diligently served from 2007-2010. President and Sister Miller influenced the lives of over 450 missionaries they have a great love for.

When Gary wasn’t with his family, out in the greenhouses, or at a church building, he could be found practicing or at a sporting event for one of his children, flying in his plane, visiting with a family, or out on the golf course. He loved traveling with his wife and family and the Hawaiian Islands were a second home to him. To Gary, heaven would look something like the third hole on the Mauna Kea golf course.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Farrelyn; eight children: Scott Miller (Christy), Michelle Boley (Scot), Melissa Muncy (Mike), Bradley Miller (Ariel), Cherilyn Smith (Ben), MaryAnn Stokes (Ryan), Tamara Roberts (Jay), and Michael Miller (Aubrey); along with his 31 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Snow Canyon 11th Ward Chapel, 1625 Lava Flow Drive, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara, Utah.

Services will be available to watch on Zoom. https://zoom.us/j/99735908198

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website www.metcalfmortuary.com