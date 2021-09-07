Couple killed in crash near Zion identified; 2 more killed in crashes in less than 2 days

Photo shows Toyota Camry (far left) that was struck by a van in a double-fatal crash on state Route 9 near Rockville, Utah, Sept. 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three fatal crashes since Sunday have left four people dead, two of whom were killed in rollovers and one couple, who has since been identified by police, was killed in a T-bone crash on state Route 9 near Zion National Park on Monday.

Authorities have identified the Rockville couple traveling in the Toyota Camry who were killed in a crash on SR-9 near Zion on Monday morning as Warda A. Lewis, 85, and her husband, Floyd L. Lewis, 86. The Utah Highway Patrol also released additional details gathered during the investigation conducted following the collision.

At the time of the crash, the Toyota was heading west near mile marker 23 when the vehicle drifted to the right, and the driver reportedly overcorrected to the left, which sent the car sliding sideways into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a 2014 Ford Econoline van.

As the Toyota crossed over into the eastbound lane, the report states, the driver of the van noticed the car drifting out of control and slowed down, but despite those efforts, the rear passenger’s side of the Toyota struck the front of the Ford in a T-bone collision.

The impact pushed the Toyota off the right shoulder where it came to rest perpendicular to the eastbound travel lane. The van came to rest partially blocking the right-hand lane.

Emergency crews were soon joined by an Intermountain Life Flight emergency medical crew who also assisted in life-saving measures that ultimately failed when both occupants in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger traveling in the van were transported to St. George Regional Hospital by ambulance in good condition, UHP stated.

Investigators say they believe that neither occupant in the van was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver in the Toyota was unrestrained when the collision occurred, while the passenger, authorities say, was properly restrained at the time of the incident.

Less than 10 hours earlier on Sunday, an 18-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 163 near mile post 18 in San Juan County shortly after 11:15 p.m. Officers and emergency personnel arrived to find the Toyota Camry had rolled over just north of Forrest Gump Hill in Mexican Hat. The driver, who was unrestrained at the time, was ejected during the crash, the UHP statement said.

An air medical flight crew also responded and assisted with life-saving measures, but shortly thereafter, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, the Toyota was heading north at an undetermined rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway. The driver was unable to regain control as the vehicle rolled over and ejected the teen. The statement also stated that speed and drug impairment were being investigated as factors which possibly contributed to the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Navajo Police Department and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded and tended to the scene.

Another driver was ejected and killed in a crash reported early Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 at mile marker 272 near Fillmore.

In that crash, authorities say a Chevrolet pickup was heading north on I-15 when the driver lost control as the truck continued along the Exit 273 off-ramp. The pickup struck the concrete barrier to the right of the ramp and continued down the barrier for several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the emergency lane. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

