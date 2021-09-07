With pianos to fit players of all ages, a lifelong love of music starts at the Piano Gallery

Stock image | Photo by twinsterphoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If the pandemic holds any silver lining at all, it’s the opportunity to take a step back and reflect on things we want to accomplish and ways we can improve ourselves. If one of your aspirations is learning to play music, the Piano Gallery, Utah’s premier piano dealer for over 30 years, wants to help you reach your goal.

Canceled activities and lockdowns forced people to find new ways to occupy their time, and many have dedicated themselves to learning an instrument. Over the past year and a half, John Sato with the Piano Gallery of St. George has observed an influx of Southern Utahns purchasing a piano to further their development, from retirees rediscovering an old hobby to parents hoping to instill a love of music in their children.

Sato highlighted the viral success and enduring popularity of the musical group The Piano Guys over the last decade as another source of inspiration. The Utah-based trio has used social media to show kids everywhere that classical music is “cool.”

Sato, who previously taught music at Tuacahn High School for the Arts and elementary schools across Washington County, said that taking up piano early in life opens the door for better academic performance. Playing music is also a form of self-care; it stimulates the brain in a positive and productive way, which can help reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Although Sato remembers his early experiences learning piano as extremely tedious, gone are the days of spending week after week just practicing the scales. Manufacturers like Yamaha are now using technology to make the instrument more accessible and fun to play.

“We have digital pianos where you can be your own band. Kids really take to that, and before you know it, they’ve got songs composed,” he said. “The proficiency of students today at a young age is amazing.”

The Piano Gallery also carries acoustic “silent” pianos, which give the player the option of using technology to mute the external sound. Then, they plug in a set of headphones and can practice at any time of the day or night without disturbing anyone else in the house.

Customers often seek out an inexpensive option for a young student or themselves if they’re just starting out, but Sato said players are far more likely to continue learning and growing their skills on a piano that rewards their efforts with quality sound. Eventually, it will be time to invest in a grand piano.

“As you advance, you need a better instrument,” he added. “The beginning piano may not serve you well when you’re playing more complicated pieces.”

Of all the pianos made around the world, few offer a better user experience than Yamaha. And when it comes to expertise in digital and player pianos, Sato said the Piano Gallery stands head and shoulders above their competition.

“We have Joe Davidson, who is the best at technology in the whole U.S.,” he added. “Joe can show you how to get the Clavinovas and Disklaviers to really work how you want them to work.”

The Piano Gallery also employs a team of experienced technicians that Sato said are among the best in their field anywhere. They tune, regulate and even restore pianos when needed along with servicing digital pianos.

Sato said the Piano Gallery has established a reputation as Utah’s premier piano dealership for three reasons: they carry only the best products, they stand behind the products they sell and they go out of their way to make sure every customer is satisfied with their instrument.

With additional locations in Murray and Orem, the Piano Gallery is Utah’s largest piano dealer. They consistently rank among the top five Yamaha dealers in the nation.

Customers will find new and used grand, upright and digital pianos at all price ranges in their St. George showroom. When trying to find the piano that best suits a customer’s needs, Sato said he takes into consideration the space they have in their home for playing music, their budget and their proficiency level. He and Davidson can find a piano to fit every player.

“Whether you’re paying $2,000 or $120,000 for a piano, it’s a big investment,” Sato said. “We want to make sure you’re happy with it and that you get the right instrument.”

If you’ve always wanted to play piano, the best time to start is now. Stop by the Piano Gallery to see how much money they can save you and how much fun learning can be.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Piano Gallery of St. George | Address: 144 W. Brigham Road #7, St. George | Telephone: 435-634-1062 | Email: [email protected] | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website.

