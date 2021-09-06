Theresa Zaza Leavitt

Nov. 4, 1924 – Sept. 3, 2021

Theresa “Terry” Zaza Leavitt played and won her final game of progressive rummy and departed this world on Sept. 3, 2021. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend.

Born Nov. 4, 1924, to Mary Naimoli and Walter Pasquale Zaza in New York City where she grew up as a bit of a tomboy, beating many of the boys in the neighborhood in the street games they played. Her love of dancing began in her early years as she learned to tap-dance. Graduate (1943) of Evander Childs High School in the Bronx.

Married Feb. 2, 1946, to LaGrand P Leavitt in Las Vegas, Nevada after a whirlwind romance which began with an elopement and lasted 60 years until his death. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Membership in the Church defined much of her life, her favorite callings were Boy Scout Webelos Leader and Primary Music Leader. She also worked very hard on genealogy extraction.

Her lifelong love of music led her to save up and buy her own piano which she taught herself to play. She was also an avid golfer competing throughout Southern California. Even after losing most of her vision, she remained active in many ways like continuing to dance and even continuing to play golf. Other hobbies included painting, crochet/knitting, and bragging about her grandchildren.

She lived a life grateful for her family, her membership in the Church, and aware of the little blessings. Throughout all the trials in her life she always kept a positive attitude and ready to tell or hear a joke. She grew up as an only child and she frequently remarked at how blessed she was to find a large and loving family.

Preceded in death by her husband and eternal companion LaGrand P Leavitt, her children Dudley Walter Leavitt and Bonnie Leavitt Perkins, and her granddaughter Natalie Ann Leavitt.

Survived by Gary (Shirley) Leavitt, Carol (Bill) Waite, Debra (Alan) Combs, Kurt (Donna) Leavitt, eighteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at noon p.m. at Memory Garden Memorial Park, 455 West Central Avenue, Brea, California.