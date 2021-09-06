Vista Healthcare offers an exciting new view on medical care in Southern Utah

Stock image | Photo by Chinnapong/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Vista Healthcare is excited to launch its specialty health care platform in Southern Utah. The group is now accepting patients and scheduling appointments for early to mid-October.

Vista Healthcare recognizes the needs of the growing community and as such, understands that many patients with healthcare needs are faced with long wait times to see specialists to help manage their medical needs. The group seeks to provide access to specialty care resources for patients across Southern Utah and surrounding areas. In doing so, they hope to serve the community’s most valuable resource: the community members.

Vista Healthcare specializes in the following:

Neurology.

Endocrinology.

Rheumatology.

Pain management.

Physical therapy.

Chiropractic care.

Primary care.

Trevor Q. Smith, Ph.D., CEO of Vista Healthcare, said the group is poised to be a pinnacle of clinical excellence for the Southern Utah community. Providing a clear focus on quality, cost and patient satisfaction, Vista Healthcare seeks to provide access to health care that in the past has been difficult for locals to access.

“With a growing population and a growing need for medical specialties in Southern Utah, we are happy to be able to provide the great people of Southern Utah top-notch specialists that are caring, credentialed and qualified to meet the complex needs of their patients while viewing them as a unique individual,” Smith said.

While some of Vista Healthcare’s providers are well-known in the community, others have moved to Southern Utah to help bolster the already extraordinary medical services the community has to offer. New providers of Vista Healthcare include the following:



Vista Healthcare also encompasses some of the leading medical providers that already exist in Southern Utah, including Southwest Spine & Pain Care Specialists and Southwest Spine & Pain Rheumatology Division.

Southwest Spine & Pain is an exceptional group with a long-standing history in Southern Utah. The practice boasts 16 locations throughout the state and four within Washington and Iron counties.

Vista Healthcare will be located at 2891 E. Mall Drive in the Vista Medical Center next to the Revere Health Center. The Vista Medical Center will be completed in mid-October.

Should you need specialty care that includes a neurologist, endocrinologist, rheumatologist, spine and pain management, primary care or chiropractic care and physical therapy, give Vista Healthcare a call today at 435-215-0257 or visit their website.

