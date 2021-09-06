Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Kerry Gunter, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 | Screenshot from Zoom interview, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 4-5.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Cedar City resident Kerry Gunter deals in safety. He runs K Safety, Inc., which supplies first aid equipment and other protective gear for employees, as well as facemasks to not only defend against COVID-19 but toxic fumes on construction sites.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Northbound Bluff Street was temporarily closed Saturday morning while emergency responders worked to clear a two-car collision from the intersection at Sunset Boulevard in St. George.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation recently awarded $10.8 million to Washington County for the construction of a paved trail between LaVerkin and Springdale.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — An owner of a vehicle reportedly stolen from his home last weekend called police when he spotted the vehicle on Sunset Boulevard just hours after making the report. The arrest that followed was anything but typical for one of the suspects, who allegedly attempted to disarm an officer during a struggle.

Read complete story here.

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park biologists confirmed the first flight of California Condor nestling #1111 from its nest cave on the cliff just north of Angels Landing. The flight occurred on Aug. 28, making Condor #1111 the second wild-hatched nestling to successfully fledge in Zion National Park.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.