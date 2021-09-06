Kristie Kae (Shields) Anderson

July 31, 1962 – Sept. 3, 2021

Kristie Kae Shields was born on July 31, 1962, in Tooele, Utah, where she grew up. In 1985, she moved to St. George, Utah. After college, Kristie was married to her first husband and blessed with two wonderful sons, Dayne and Kyle (KC). While the marriage didn’t last, she stayed in St. George, working at Dixie College as the Assistant Registrar. Everything changed when she met the soon to be “love of her life,” Michael Anderson, as he was registering for college. They began dating and were immediately inseparable.

Michael and Kristie, in great partnership, built a beautiful life together with their blended families. Together Kristie, and her two sons, Dayne and KC, joined Michael and his son Christopher. They were married in 1994, and shortly after Michael adopted Dayne and KC. They completed their family with the birth of their fourth son Cody in 1995.

Kristie loved Michael and her boys beyond comprehension. She was a devoted mom, even cruising around in her Sienna, outfitted with the license plate “BOYS4US.” She suited the role perfectly and was the ideal combination of kindness, assurance, and immeasurable strength. She was a fierce protector of her family while simultaneously resonating warmth and gentleness. Kristie made her home a home for everyone: boys, family, friends, and a variety of animals, mostly rescues.

Kristie lit up the room with her smile and kindhearted nature. She was a devoted woman of service and would help wherever possible. In every aspect of her life, she placed others needs before her own. Throughout the natural ups and downs of life, Kristie would serve as a grounding force to her family and friends. Kristie’s light resonated with strong compassion.

It is with profoundly heavy hearts that we share the news of our beloved Kristie’s passing on September 3, 2021, at age 59.

We will forever remember our mother, wife, sister, friend, and doting grandmother to sweet Nikolai. We will remember Kristie in the way we lead our lives. We will remember her when we serve others, as she will always be our guiding light.

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at Spilsbury Mortuary: 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. A viewing will be held at 6 p.m. and a memorial at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the Memorial Service online by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/59845

Kristie is survived by her husband Michael, her sons Dayne, Kyle, Christopher and Cody, and grandson Nikolai. May her memory continue to be a blessing for all.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. 435-673-2454.