Video, photo gallery: Iron County Fair parade wraps up festive holiday weekend

Written by Jeff Richards
September 6, 2021

PAROWAN —  The Iron County Fair parade made its way up Main Street on Monday morning, kicking off the fifth and final day of the fair.

Hundreds of appreciative onlookers lined the street as the 90-minute procession went by. The 70-plus entries included colorful floats, marching bands, cheer and dance teams, vintage vehicles, classic tractors, rodeo royalty and plenty of others on horseback.

Many of the entries featured signs proclaiming this year’s fair theme, “Tough Enough.”

Check out the festive pageantry in the video above and in the Cedar City News photo gallery below:

Photo Gallery

