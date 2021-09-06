Two killed when passenger car veers into oncoming traffic on SR-9 near Zion

Photo shows Toyota Camry (far left) that was struck by a van in a double-fatal crash on state Route 9 near Rockville, Utah, Sept. 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were killed Monday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a van on state Route 9 near Rockville.

According to information released by Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at milepost 22.5, a few miles north of Duncan’s Retreat, and involved a white Toyota Camry and a white Ford van.

At the time of the crash, Roden said, the Toyota veered to the right and went off the shoulder “for an unknown reason.”

The driver then overcorrected to return to the highway but apparently lost control of the vehicle, which went into a spin as it continued into oncoming traffic and crossed into the path of the van.

The van struck the passenger’s side of the Toyota in a broad-side impact that sent the passenger car careening off the roadway before coming to rest several feet from the shoulder.

Emergency personnel arrived to find that both adult occupants in the Camry had sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to UHP.

The statement also said the two occupants in the van were injured as well and transported to St. George Regional Hospital in fair condition.

Additional officers were called in to assist with traffic control once lane restrictions were put in place.

The accident reconstruction team was called out to conduct an investigation and was still on scene at the writing of this report. All lanes were reopened shortly after 1 p.m., and traffic has resumed to normal, according to an update by the Utah Department of Transportation.

The identities of the two deceased motorists have yet to be released pending family notifications.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Valley Fire District and Springdale Police Department responded and tended to the scene.

