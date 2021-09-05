Plenty of opportunity for local, regional businesses to participate in Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Starting line of the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship, Sand Hollow State Park, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Businesses throughout Washington County and the entire state will have an opportunity to participate and benefit when the Ironman 70.3 World Championship comes to Southern Utah on Sept. 18.

Sara Otto, marketing manager for the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, told St. George News that business owners can find all the information they need to be a part of Ironman on their website.

The triathlon will bring an estimated $12 million to $15 million worth of economic impact to the region. The international event will put St. George and Southern Utah onto a world stage.

“Participating in these programs and opportunities puts your business at the forefront of these athletes’ minds and exposes them to all our area has to offer,” Otto said. “It invites them to explore beyond St. George and Ironman Village.”

Some 3,000-4,000 athletes and thousands of their friends and family members are expected to participate in the weeklong festivities, arriving from places near and far.

An anticipated turnout of up to 20,000 spectators will be on hand for the race, with an additional 30 million or more following by digital media.

“In the past, Ironman visitors have always commented on how welcoming the Greater Zion area is, wherever they go,” Otto said. “With local businesses and their employees aware of this epic event, these athletes and their friends and family feel embraced, special and welcome.”

Interested business owners are encouraged to participate in the I’M Local program, which offers a free opportunity to get your business in front of the many Ironman visitors by making exclusive offers to the competitors and volunteers of the event.

All businesses participating in the I’M Local program will have access to a Participating Business poster for their storefront.

All the information and a starting point to enroll in I’M Local is on the Greater Zion website.

The website lists some specific steps for local businesses to take in preparation for the event, like staff up, stock up and spiff up.

Otto said businesses will want a full staff on hand to help the many visitors coming to town; supplies and inventories will need to be stocked up for the additional traffic; and businesses will want to look good and put their best foot forward for a world audience.

Besides having a full staff, business owners are encouraged to educate their employees by preparing them to appreciate the event and serve as educational vehicles for the area.

Other business resources, including fact sheets, critical business how to’s, traffic impacts and a special edition magazine, are all available on the website.

Residents are encouraged to volunteer, take part in a business opportunity, be aware of the happenings and come see the inspiring finish line festivities.

“There’s a part for everyone,” Otto said. “We’re all putting our best foot forward to welcome the world and show them our best.”

Since this year’s race will have limited participation due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship will also be held in St. George, giving those athletes who can’t make it to the “Land of Endurance” this year a chance to come to Southern Utah next year.

Written by E. GEORGE GOOLD for St. George News.

