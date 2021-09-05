Colorado City’s request for less police oversight rejected by judge

Written by Fox13Now.com
September 5, 2021
Colorado City Marshal's Office patrol vehicle in Colorado City, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021 | File photo courtesy of Chief Robb Radley, St. George News

A federal judge has rejected a request by the border town of Colorado City, Arizona to dismiss a consultant providing some oversight over the community’s beleagured police force.

2018 File photo for illustrative purposes only of Central Avenue on the border of Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Ariz., March 14, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Russell Holland rejected Colorado City’s request.

“The court concludes that there are no changed circumstances which would justify the court in dispensing with the requirement that the defendants engage a police consultant. There is plainly a continuing need for the services of the Consultant as regards the hiring and training of CCMO [Colorado City Marshal’s Office] staff, the review of CCMO policies and procedures, and the investigation of complaints involving the CCMO,” he wrote.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fox 13 News broadcasts on KSTU-13 out of Salt Lake City with news and other content published on Fox13now.com. Fox13Now news reports are published with permission of Fox13Now.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!