Colorado City’s request for less police oversight rejected by judge

Colorado City Marshal's Office patrol vehicle in Colorado City, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021 | File photo courtesy of Chief Robb Radley, St. George News

A federal judge has rejected a request by the border town of Colorado City, Arizona to dismiss a consultant providing some oversight over the community’s beleagured police force.

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Russell Holland rejected Colorado City’s request.

“The court concludes that there are no changed circumstances which would justify the court in dispensing with the requirement that the defendants engage a police consultant. There is plainly a continuing need for the services of the Consultant as regards the hiring and training of CCMO [Colorado City Marshal’s Office] staff, the review of CCMO policies and procedures, and the investigation of complaints involving the CCMO,” he wrote.

