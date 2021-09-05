Crash at intersection in front of St. George hospital leaves two injured, car on sidewalk

ST. GEORGE — A collision between two passenger sedans at an intersection in front of St. George Regional Hospital Sunday afternoon left two women injured and the westbound side of 700 South blocked in St. George.

The crash between a green Mercury Montego and a black Mercedes took place shortly after 3:40 p.m., at the corner of River Road and 700 South. The Mercedes was left in the middle of the intersection with damage to the front passenger side.

The Montego came to rest atop the sidewalk just past the northeast corner of the intersection, fluids trailing from the car and the front of the car completely torn off.

St. George Police Officer Kyle Clark told St. George News that apparently the green Montego, being driven southbound on River with two elderly females aboard, collided with the Mercedes as it was making a left turn from northbound River to west 700 South. The Mercedes was driven by a female with no passengers.

The driver of the Mercedes apparently did not need medical attention. However, the two passengers of the Montego were transported to the hospital.

Officers said any citations are still to be determined.

The eastbound side of 700 South was blocked off at River Road for about an hour, also affecting Foremaster Drive.

St. George Police and Fire departments, as well as Gold Cross Ambulance, responded to the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

