‘For the fun of it’: Dogs ready to show off at Red Canyons Kennel Club 3-day show

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Legacy Park is going to the dogs once again as top specimens from hundreds of breeds descend on the fairgrounds for three full days of shows.

From Sept. 10-12, the Red Canyons Kennel Club of Southern Utah will host their second annual dog show approved by the American Kennel Club. It’s an opportunity for dog lovers to immerse themselves in the world of dog fancy and learn more about their favorite breeds.

“We’re hoping that people in Southern Utah will come out and see what dog showing is all about,” club president Dave Showalter said. “We want people to see the options that are available to get involved with their dogs.”

Showalter, who lives in St. George, has owned and shown grand champion Great Danes for decades. He joined the club with the goal of helping bring AKC-approved shows to Southern Utah, a process that took a few years.

Red Canyons Kennel Club is an all-breed, AKC-licensed club serving Washington and Iron county dog breeders, owners and fanciers. They hosted their first AKC-sanctioned event last September, in which they welcomed over 900 dogs and their handlers competing in three classifications: Conformation, Obedience and Rally.

This year, the show is expanding to a three-day event and the AKC is allowing the club to show up to 1,500 dogs each day. Showalter said he doesn’t think they’ll reach that limit due to travel restrictions and other shows being held on the same weekend in other states, but he anticipates a turnout of multiple contenders representing at least 100 different breeds.

Awards will be handed out each day in multiple classes and events. These include the coveted Reserve Best in Show and Best in Show titles.

Show hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is open to the public and free to attend, though Legacy Park will collect a $5 parking fee per vehicle.

The club will host a “Meet the Breeds” event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, during which attendees can meet dogs and their handlers and discover what each breed is all about. For people interested in purchasing a purebred dog, the club helps link owners with reputable breeders. Showalter said they also have connections with animal welfare organizations across the country for those looking to rescue a specific breed.

While only purebred dogs are permitted to show in AKC events, rally and obedience are open to all dogs and owners.

“Dog showing and the dog fancy world is a lot more diverse than people realize,” Showalter said. “You find your niche and do it for the fun of it.”

Farah LeFevre from Cedar City and her 220-pound mastiff Ollie were new to dog shows when she got involved with the club. With mentorship from more experienced handlers, she led Ollie to earn his champion honors in just six shows.

LeFevre, who now serves as the club’s vendor chair, said this weekend’s show is a great opportunity for local dog owners to find high-quality products. Many of the vendors offer specialty and custom items, like a collar to fit Ollie’s formidable 32-inch neck.

Red Canyons Kennel Club conducts matches, shows and events throughout the year, providing opportunities for handlers to gather and develop their talents. Follow the club on Facebook or visit their website for more information.

LeFevre said a dog show offers something for every dog lover, even if it’s just celebrating the different breeds and their unique abilities.

“Some breeds really love to show, and some of them love Rally and working in Obedience,” she added. “It’s great that we can all come together and everybody can really find the best spot to showcase their dog.”

Event details

What: Red Canyons Kennel Club Dog Show.

When: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Tickets: Free; $5 parking fee.

Resources: Facebook | Website.

