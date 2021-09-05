ADVISORY: Water main break closes a stretch of 200 West in Hurricane

200 West in Hurricane has been closed between 750 North and 900 North has been closed while public works employees repair the roadway, Sept. 5, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Hurricane City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A road collapsed in Hurricane due to a water main break Sunday.

The Hurricane Police Department was notified about 1:45 p.m. of the road near the American Legion Sports Complex and the Hurricane City Pool that was collapsing.

Water damage had washed out a stretch of sidewalk and caused part of the road to sink into a newly formed hole, said Public Information Officer Dan Raddatz.

“We had a water main break near the intersection of 750 North and 200 West, and that ended up washing out underneath the roadway and causing the road to buckle,” Raddatz said. “They’ve got the water shut off now, but they’re obviously going to have to do some significant work on the road to get it all back up to par.”

While the streets and water departments for Hurricane City work to repair the water main and the roadway, 200 West has been closed from 750 North to 900 North.

Raddatz said he wasn’t certain how long the repairs to the water main would take, and that the shut off might affect houses and city facilities in the area, including the city pool nearby. The nearby sports complex hosted the Peach Days Rodeo on Saturday night.

The cause of the water line breaking is still unknown.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

