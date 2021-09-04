Region 10 boys golf: Crimson Cliffs sets new team record with score of 267

Crimson Cliffs players and coach after winning Region 10 match with a score of 267, Southgate Golf Club, St. George, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Dan Markham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the second time in three weeks, the undefeated and region-leading Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team established a new team-record score.

Playing at Southgate Golf Club on Thursday, the Mustangs posted a 17-under par score of 267 in the Region 10 match, three strokes better than the 270 they shot at SunRiver on Aug. 12.

All four of Crimson Cliffs’ top four golfers came in under par, with Boston Bracken leading the way with a 63, followed by Zach Felts at 65, Lincoln Markham at 69 and Cruz Kirchhausen at 70.

Bracken’s 63 included eight birdies and one eagle. He took three penalty strokes during the round, one for an unplayable ball and another two for an out-of-bounds shot. Nevertheless, he still managed to salvage par in the latter instance, which happened on a par-5 hole. Bracken shot a 29 on his final nine holes, which were the course’s front nine.

Felts also shot well in the latter part of his round, making eight birdies in his last 11 holes to finish 6-under.

“The boys stayed focused all day and played really well,” said Cody Felts, Zach’s father and the Mustangs’ head coach.

Also at Southgate on Thursday, Pine View was the runner-up with a team score of 294, while Desert Hills placed third with a 301. See full results at bottom of story.

Next week’s Region 10 match is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Green Spring Golf Course in Washington City.

Region 10 boys golf, Week 5, Southgate Golf Club, Sept. 2

Crimson Cliffs, 267. Pine View, 294. Desert Hills, 301. Dixie, 306. Hurricane, 312. Cedar, 313. Snow Canyon, 319.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.