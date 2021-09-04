Pull the potatoes, plant the trees and other September yard and garden tips

Stock image | Photo by Julia_Sudnitskaya/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — Fall is in the air, more so in some places than others, and that may make you want to hang up the rake. Don’t give up just yet, though; we’re coming in the home stretch!

Consider the following fall tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac. Also included are links for further information.

Gardening

Once the harvest is done, if you want to learn more about saving seeds, bookmark this page.

Other gardening tips for September include the following:

Learn about how and when to harvest watermelon and cantaloupe.

For storing potatoes, harvest the tubers once the vines have died down. Harvest garlic and onions once the tops have dried down. Allow them to dry for two to three weeks before storing. Store potatoes, garlic and onions in a cool/dry location (32-40 F) away from apples.

Yard and landscaping

Fall is the perfect time of year for planting trees and shrubs.

Divide crowded, spring-blooming perennials.

Check pears for ripeness once the fruit twists easily off the tree and seeds are dark colored, allowing them to finish ripening off the tree.

Early in September, apply a slow-release lawn fertilizer to provide a long-lasting effect throughout the fall months. As temperatures cool, turfgrass requires minimal irrigation each week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.

Plant new lawns or repair insect/diseased areas with grass seed, allowing 4-6 weeks for establishment before heavy frosts.

In compacted sites, aerate with hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing in September and October.

Pests and problems

To control raspberry crown borer, use a root drench during late summer to early fall. Click here for more information.

Learn about what causes bitter pit and other problems in apples.

Control rust mites in apple and pear trees after fruit is harvested and before leaf drop. Click here for information.

Box Elder bugs congregate on sunny surfaces during the fall months. Click here to learn about controlling these nuisance pests.

Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.

Written by JULENE REESE, Utah State University Extension Office.

