Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle collision at Bluff-Sunset intersection

ST. GEORGE — Northbound Bluff Street was temporarily closed Saturday morning while emergency responders worked to clear a two-car collision from the intersection at Sunset Boulevard in St. George.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News that a two-vehicle collision was reported at 9:47 a.m. Initial reports said it was a head-on collision, but responding officers arriving on the scene determined it was not.

Bangerter said that a pickup truck was in the number three lane, or through lane, driving north on Bluff. Meanwhile, he said, a Mazda Miata was driving slightly ahead of the truck in the number one lane, or turning lane, in position to turn left onto Sunset Boulevard.

At the last moment, Bangerter said, the driver of the Miata decided to continue northbound on Bluff and attempted to make two sudden lane changes into the through lane.

Bangerter said that the Miata then collided with the pickup truck.

Considerable damage was done to the Miata and Bangerter said it had to be towed away.

There was a male driver and female passenger in the Miata, both of whom were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Bangerter said.

He added that the female had to be extricated from the wreckage of the vehicle.

St. George Police, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

Charges will be filed by police personnel but Bangerter did not specify who will be cited, as the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic flow on Bluff was reestablished to normal after the wreckage was cleared, Bangerter said.

This report is based on information from police sources and may not include the full scope of the findings.

