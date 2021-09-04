Cedar City senator pushing for state tax cut

September 4, 2021
Stock photo.| Photo by zhudifeng/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill will be introduced in the next legislative session to cut the state income tax rate.

Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, who represents multiple counties including the eastern half of Washington County, speaks at the 2021 Washington County Republican Organizing Convention held in St. George, Utah, April 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, has opened the bill file to reduce Utahns’ income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.9%. That will be about $65 million, he said in an interview with FOX13Now.

“We feel like our economy’s in a position right now where we could look at a strategy like that,” Sen. Vickers said. “We did actually look at that strategy along with some of the targeted cuts last year, but we felt it wasn’t the right time.”

What the legislature passed was $100 million in cuts to the military retirement income tax and the Social Security income tax, as well as restoring the dependent exemption. While the legislature felt some pressure to cut the overall income tax, they did not.

Now, the legislature is seeing healthy revenues and federal stimulus and Sen. Vickers said it was time to offer a broader cut.

