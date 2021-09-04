Buying a new bed? You won’t lose sleep with these tips from the experts at Best Mattress

Stock image | Photo by Damir Khabirov/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Buying a bed online might seem like a great idea at first; after all, it’s convenient, affordable and fast. However, there’s no substitute for trying a mattress out yourself with advice from a sleep expert.

Don’t lose sleep trying to choose your next mattress. The sleep specialists at Best Mattress are committed to helping you find the perfect match. Discover why customers across Southern Utah choose them time and time again.

Fully stocked showrooms

Serving the greater St. George and Mesquite communities since 2008, Best Mattress offers the only showrooms in the area where shoppers can compare products from Tempur-Pedic, Instant Comfort, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and many others. More stock means more chances to find the mattress of your dreams.

Try out each mattress and feel the support, comfort and shape it offers. While the ease of buying a “bed in a box” online might be tempting, both the cost and your efforts will be rewarded in the long run.

“Some customers will purchase a mattress online, and in some cases it works out,” general manager Joe Graziano said, “but in most cases it isn’t the right comfort or support. That’s why we display all the different technologies from all of the major brands.”

Browse the Best Mattress catalog here.

Quick local delivery

You won’t know if a mattress is right for you until you spend at least a few nights on it, Graziano said. But if the mattress you purchased online arrives and it’s not comfortable, returning it or exchanging it for a different model isn’t as simple as taking it back to a store.

Best Mattress offers prompt delivery across Southern Utah and Southern Nevada with four stores in the area. Unlike other mattress stores, who sometimes work with untrained independent contractors to conduct deliveries, every member of their delivery crew is an employee of the company.

And don’t worry about lugging your old mattress to the dump, because Best Mattress removes unwanted beds at no additional cost. They also specialize in free in-home setup for new mattress sets, including adjustable bed frames.

Read more about buying a mattress online vs. in-store here.

Love it or bring it back

The sleep specialists at Best Mattress understand that mattress shopping can be confusing and overwhelming. As such, they aim to boost customer confidence in every purchase with comfort and price guarantees.

All products in their showrooms are backed by a sleep satisfaction guarantee. If you try a mattress out and it isn’t the right fit, you can exchange it without a restocking fee.

“At Best Mattress, our No. 1 focus is making sure you’re sleeping better than ever,” Graziano said. “That’s the major reason why we give you a 120-night comfort trial.”

Learn more about choosing the right mattress here.

Expert advice

When purchasing a new mattress, the trusted advice of a sleep specialist makes all the difference. Reading about mattresses online is a good starting point, but visiting a Best Mattress showroom to discuss your sleep needs with an expert helps guarantee you take home the perfect choice.

Graziano said the importance of finding the right mattress for your body cannot be overstated. Good sleep tonight means better health tomorrow, and a mattress is one of the most important investments you can make in your overall wellness.

“The experts in our stores can help guide you in making the right choice,” he added. “They’ve dealt with many customers and products, so they have come across every situation you can think of. That’s another major advantage we have over everyone else.”

Discover the ideal mattress for every body type here.

To speak with a Best Mattress sleep specialist today about the perfect mattress – or any of their bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories – call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

