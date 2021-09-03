April 6, 1929 – Aug. 27, 2021

Utahna S. Richins, age 92, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 27, 2021. She was born April 6, 1929, in Hurricane, Utah to Rodney and Iva (Workman) Stanworth.

Mom was proud to be a lifelong resident of Hurricane with a childhood filled with hard work and play. She worked for her parents in the house, the farm and herding sheep on Cedar Mountain. She enjoyed working for local fruit growers throughout her childhood.

She graduated from Hurricane High School as the first female Student Body President, suggesting that she was a natural leader. Her cohort of friends called themselves the dirty dozen and they stayed close throughout their lives. She attended Dixie College and met the love of her life, Lloyd Richins, when she was getting off the bus. Dad offered her a ride home on a scooter he was fixing and their future was born. Grandpa Stanworth asked, “Who was that bird?” and it became a favorite story for her to tell.

Our parents were married in the St. George Temple on November 6, 1948 and survived a torturous shivaree that was customary at the time. They raised their family of 4 boys and 1 girl in Hurricane and were always there to support us in our challenges. She touched many lives through her employment at Hurricane Elementary School where she worked as a Lunch Lady, Title I Aide, then retiring in her favorite position of Media Specialist. She managed the library and staged story hours with props, costumes and treats. Many students still remember her as Mrs. Witchins!

Mom and Dad developed a love for travel as they made multiple cross-country trips bringing back school busses for Dad’s job, always routing through Branson. Throughout her life she kept a beautiful and comfortable home that welcomed family, friends and strangers- usually with homemade treats. It must be mentioned, however, mom’s personality was consistent with her red hair. She was feisty until the end and it endeared her to all who knew her.

Mom was a faithful member of the LDS Church and held many Ward and Stake callings; above all, always a kind and caring Visiting Teacher! She loved serving with Dad in the St. George Temple for many years where they met many lifelong friends. They enjoyed traveling to historical sites and Blue Grass Festivals with their friends.

Mom lived a life of service and stayed true to the value throughout her life. In retirement, she helped create and lead the Buenas Amigas service club chapter and spent many hours serving her beloved community of Hurricane. After 65 years of marriage, her heart was broken by the loss of her sweetheart, Lloyd. Her family was her greatest pride and priority and she enjoyed spending time with them in annual holiday traditions and random visits and phone calls. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on through her posterity.

She is survived by her children; Gary (Eva) Richins, Ken (Teresa) Richins, Robert (Kim) Richins, of Hurricane and Rea Gubler, of Cedar City. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and spouses and 60 great grandchildren; her sister; Susie (Conrad) Sabaitis of Washington, Utah, sisters-in-law; Arlene Stanworth of Hurricane and Anne Stanworth of Cedar City. She is preceded in death by her parents, eternal sweetheart, Lloyd, son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Joyce Richins, daughter-in-law Phyllis Richins, son-in-law Kendall Gubler, siblings Dell and Keith Stanworth and sister Avonell Isom.

Funeral services were held Sept. 2. Internment took place in Hurricane City Cemetery.

The family extends our appreciation to the caregivers and friends at Beehive Homes of Washington County and all of the many friends and family who checked on her frequently.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.

Friends and family are invited to sign Utahna’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.