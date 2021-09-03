Steven Kay Hales

July 27, 1957 – Aug. 19, 2021

Life brings changes and the one thing Steve found the most joy in was “living the dream with the love of my life.”

Steve was engaged in one of the things he loved most – long haul trucking – when he passed from this life on Aug. 19, 2021. He was born July 27, 1957, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Clifford Clinton Hales and Dora Oscarson Hales.

He was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Dora and his sister Judy Tingey.

Steve was many things to those who loved him: husband, father, grandfather, brother, truck driver, mechanic, general handyman, big and small game hunter and bicyclist. He was always willing to help, whether it be for a family gathering or setting up for a church function. He was a great conversationalist and listener. He had no guile and was a friend to every person he met

He served in many positions in the LDS Church, but his greatest love was being around his family. He will be missed greatly by so many people.

Steven is survived by the love of his life Kay Jean

Mathews-Hales, her children; Toni K (Danny) Wright, Brad K. (Brooke) Mathews, Kyle C. (Mariah) Mathews and by his children; Alyssa (Dan) Shurtleff, Cameron (Kori) Hales, Kevin (Adriana) Hales, Sherry (Zach) Burningham and 19 grandchildren who thought he was the greatest grandpa ever!

His Siblings; Harley Hales, Don C. Hales, Mark D. Hales, C.Jay Hales, and Michelle Larsen.

Memorial services were held Sept. 3.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.