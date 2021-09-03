Dec. 9, 1999 – Aug. 29, 2021

He will Forever be 21. Skiler Mikel Honsvick Johnson Bracken passed away Aug. 29, 2021. He was Born on Dec. 9, 1999, to Wesley Bracken and Melanie Honsvick.

Skiler was raised in the southern Utah region. He was a happy, loving, free spirited soul. Skiler was a gentle giant and when he hugged you your feet never touched the ground. He loved being with his friends, cracking jokes that would always make you laugh.

He had a huge grin that went from ear to ear that you couldn’t help but smile back. Skiler had love for football, he started playing in the 3rd grade in the Pineview region and loved every moment of it. You could hear him grunt all the way in the grand stands when he would tackle his opponent.

He was Diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 12 years old and eventually had to quit his love for the game in high school. He quickly picked up golf and baseball. His favorite sport was anything that had a ball involved. He had a love for the San Francisco 49ers, and was obsessed with the Las Vegas Knights Hockey Team. Skiler was a true example of a warrior, he never used his disability as an excuse, he used it as fuel to push him forward in life.

He was attending Dixie Tech Auto mechanic program, and just got a job as a lube tech at Stephen Wade. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Skiler, you knew he was the most giving selfless person in the world. He would help anyone in need and put everyone else before himself. He would give you every dime he had and the shirt off his back in the freezing cold. He had such a beautiful soul and will be so greatly missed. Fly high Ski!

Survived by his parents Melanie (Jeremy) Williams, Wesley (Stacy) Bracken, and Adam (Brenda Spencer) Johnson. Siblings: Shandellle, Shaun, Duke, Estella, and Corbin. He was deeply loved by all his Grandparents and Great grandparents. Proceeded in death by His baby brother Gunner Bracken, Great Grandma Anna May Honsvick, and his Aunt Brandie Bracken.

Please come help us Celebrate Skilers short but sweet life!

Funeral services were held Sept. 3. Interment took place be at the Toquerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by Venmo to @Melaniew0806Sweetie12091209

