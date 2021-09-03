Aug. 27, 2021

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and wife, Siniva Faga O’brien Tafua Saggio, was 60 years old when she reunited with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 27, 2021. She was born in Tanugamanono, Upolu, Samoa, and later moved to the United States and became a United States Citizen.

She married her late husband President Iosefa “Joe” Lupematasila Nanai Tafua in Apia, Upolu, Samoa, August 3, 1979, and later solemnized their marriage in the Los Angeles, California Temple on May 9, 1981. After his passing she found another love and married Damiano Saggio on June 24, 2017. During her life she had many accomplishments but none greater than her family’s happiness.

Siniva had the personality of a saint and was a humble servant and severed our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. She devoted many nights praying for loved one’s happiness. She was a kind caring lady who didn’t have a bad word to say about anyone. She gave you everything and expected nothing in return. During her last days she was a devoted disciple of Christ by preaching the importance of temple blessings and forgiveness.

She loved to socialize and dance. She treasured teaching her daughters and grandkids the traditional Samoan dances. She had a voice of an Angel and sang in many choirs throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her late Husband President Iosefa “Joe” Lupematasila Nanai Tafua and her son Spencer Maluafiti Tafua. She is survived by her current husband Damiano Saggio, her children Lawrence (Colette) Tafua, of Oregon Tammy (Junior) Hunt, Sandy (Iao) Sefita, O’Brien (Grace) Tafua, Levi Tafua, John Porter, Kassie Nielson, Stephine Legg all of St. George, and Tara (Michael) Saggio, of Las Vegas. Her grandkids are Maggielou (Chris), Donovan (Olivia), Mena, Tegan, Talen, Kalayah, Taylee, Marlaynah, Kalista, and Meilani. She has one Great grandchild, Caden. Along with various other family and friends who called her mom.

The family would like to say thank you to all the many health professionals from the hospital, dialysis, and hospice that helped care for our mother during this difficult time.

Services were held Sept. 3. Interment took place at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Donations can be sent to venmo (@Tammy-Hunt-23) or cash app ($tammyhnt89).

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, UT, 435-673-2454. You are invited to view or offer condolences at www.spilsburymortuary.com